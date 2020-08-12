European club join Leeds United and West Brom in race to sign Brentford defender

Dutch giants PSV have entered the race to sign Brentford left-back Rico Henry according to the Daily Mail.

Henry has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Bees during the 2019/20 season under the management of Thomas Frank.

The 23-year-old made 51 appearances in total for Brentford as they finished third in the Championship table. But his efforts weren’t quite enough as they missed out on promotion into the Premier League.

The Bees were beaten by London rivals Fulham in the play-off final at Wembley, and they’ll be hoping to go one better in next year’s campaign.

With Brentford missing out on promotion, it seems likely that a number of their key players will be linked with a summer move away from the club.

Henry is one of those attracting interest early into the transfer window, with Leeds and West Brom being some of the teams interested in striking an agreement with the Bees to land his signature.

Leeds and West Brom will be preparing for life in the Premier League next season, after they won promotion from the Championship automatically.

But a move to PSV could be tempting for Henry, with the Dutch giants finishing the 2019/20 season fourth in the Eredivisie table.

The Verdict:

This is an interesting one.

PSV are a club with a sizeable stature in European football, and you would expect them to be challenging for the league title once again next season.

Henry is clearly a player that is going to attract significant transfer interest this summer, and I would be stunned if he was to remain a Brentford player heading into next season.

He’s shown that he can play his football at a higher standard than in the Championship, and the Bees will be fighting a losing battle to keep him at the club.