European club join Arsenal in the race to sign Norwich City midfielder

Valencia have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Norwich City midfielder Emi Buendia according to La Razon.

The Spanish side are reportedly interested in signing Spurs midfielder Harry Winks, but see Buendia as a potential alternative to the 24-year-old in the January transfer window.

Buendia has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Norwich this season, as they currently sit top of the Championship table after 23 matches this term.

The winger has chipped in with seven goals and seven assists in his 19 appearances for Daniel Farke’s side, and it appears as though his strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed.

But Norwich are seemingly keen to keep Buendia at Carrow Road for the foreseeable future though, with the Canaries valuing him in the region of £40million.

That steep asking price means that no official bids have been made for his services at this moment in time, although that could change in the future.

Valencia are currently sat 17th in La Liga after 17 matches, and are evidently keen to add to their squad before the January transfer window closes.

Buendia and his Norwich City team-mates are set to return to action next weekend, when they take on Cardiff City in the Championship.

The Verdict:

I think he’d be a decent addition to the Valencia team.

Buendia has been brilliant for Norwich City this season, and the Canaries will be eager to keep hold of the Argentine for as long as possible, as they look to challenge for promotion back into the Premier League.

You would imagine that Valencia would be more likely than Arsenal to be able to offer him regular game time, so that could tempt Buendia.

But I wouldn’t expect to see him moving anywhere in this month’s transfer window , especially given that Norwich are challenging for promotion.