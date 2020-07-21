European club hoping to strike deal for Huddersfield Town man

According to Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad, AZ Alkmaar are looking at trying to sign Terence Kongolo from Huddersfield Town in the summer transfer window.

The defender joined Fulham on loan in the January window but didn’t have much luck at Craven Cottage with a nasty injury effectively ending his season.

Indeed, he’s not played much football at all this year for either club and so, that in mind, it could well be time for him to move onto pastures new.

With Huddersfield set for another season in the Championship, it looks as though the Terriers are starting to think about tightening their belts financially and, that said, Kongolo could be one man that is moved on to help ease funds.

Certainly, he was a big signing when he arrived at the club and it looks as though AZ are now eager to try and get him in during the next transfer window.

The Verdict

Kongolo is a good player but it would surely make sense for all involved if he was to move on in the next transfer window.

Huddersfield need to think about their balance sheet and he needs to think about his career so you can see why this one might have legs.