European club hit stumbling block in pursuit of Watford midfielder

Watford are reportedly demanding a fee in the region of €3million and €5million from Spanish club Valencia for Étienne Capoue according to Tribuna Deportiva (via AS).

It has been revealed that the Hornets midfielder has agreed to take a pay-cut to sign for Valencia, with a fee being the only stumbling block on any potential deal.

Marca claim that Valencia wanted to originally sign the former Spurs midfielder on a free, but that enquiry was rejected by the Championship club.

Capoue made 30 appearances for Watford last season in the Premier League, and was one of the few players to come away with any credit to their name as they were relegated into the second-tier of English football.

The Hornets have started strongly in their efforts to win promotion back into the top-flight at the first time of asking though, as they currently sit ninth in the Championship table.

They have beaten Middlesbrough, whilst also picking up a point against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough most recently, although Capoue hasn’t featured for Watford at all this season.

Watford are next in action this weekend, when they host local rivals Luton Town at Vicarage Road, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

His days at Vicarage Road will be numbered.

Capoue needs to be playing at a higher level than the Championship, and a move to Valencia would present him with the ideal opportunity to do just that.

He isn’t going to feature for Watford whilst they’re in the second-tier, and I really wouldn’t be surprised if the Championship club were to reduce their asking price for the midfielder.

They won’t want to risk having an unhappy player disrupting the atmosphere in the dressing room for a season.