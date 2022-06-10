European club eyeing transfer swoop for Huddersfield Town player

Huddersfield Town defender Pipa is a reported target of Greek Super League side Olympiacos.

As per Greek publication TO10.GR, the Greek champions are looking to add a right-back to their current squad, and the Huddersfield Town man is on their shortlist.

That shortlist is also said to include Sheffield United defender George Baldock, along with Manchester City’s Jan Couto.

The Greek report claims that Pipa has the ‘technical characteristics’ that the club are looking for in their full-back, but stress that all options are open at this stage.

Pipa made just 17 appearances in all competitions for Huddersfield Town in 2021/22, however, this was largely due to a groin strain that kept him out for several months at the beginning of the campaign.

The season prior, in Pipa’s first season at the John Smith’s Stadium, the Spaniard made 37 Championship appearances, scoring twice and registering four assists.

Pipa’s performances in that 2020/21 season saw Portuguese giants Sporting interested in a move for the former Spanish under-21 international, but in the end, they opted for other targets.

Quiz: 24 facts every Huddersfield Town supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 In what year were Huddersfield Town founded? 1906 1907 1908 1909

It is unclear at this stage whether or not Huddersfield Town would be open to selling the 24-year-old this summer.

Pipa’s current deal at the club runs until the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

It is certainly interesting to hear Pipa being linked with a move away from Huddersfield Town after such a disrupted season.

However, the full-back’s performances across his two seasons in Yorkshire, when fit, have clearly attracted interest.

With one year left on his current deal, if this interest results in a transfer bid, Huddersfield could well be tempted to cash in.

It is unclear what the Terriers paid for the full-back when he joined from Espanyol in 2020, but any serious bids for the player would likely represent a profit, given his ability.