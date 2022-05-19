European club eye transfer for Wolves man who excelled at Sheffield United

Morgan Gibbs-White has capped an outstanding 2021/22 season at Sheffield United and could be a wanted man this summer.

The 22-year-old has been the subject of interest from AC Milan, according to The Athletic, providing an alternative option to the versatile forward, if he is unable to force his way into Bruno Lage’s first team plans at Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

Gibbs-White has chipped in with 12 goals and ten assists in all competitions for the Blades, but those numbers fail to stress just how crucial he has been to the Blades’ promotion push.

The former England U21 international was outstanding in United’s play-off semi final second leg defeat, despite winning 2-1 on the night at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

The dynamic attacker almost pulled off an incredible headed assist for Iliman Ndiaye in the 115th minute, only for Brice Samba to come up with possibly the highlight of a catalogue of sensational saves in the match.

Gibbs-White has struggled to earn a sustained run in the Wolves first team in recent seasons, and therefore if pre-season does not start with a lot of promise, he could be tempted by a move abroad.

Champions League football with AC Milan, and potentially a Serie A title defence, could be too much to turn down.

Milan have assembled a very exciting squad of young players in the last few years, with Fikayo Tomori arriving from Chelsea and becoming a crucial cog at the heart of defence.

Some of the other success of English players abroad may entice Gibbs-White to make the move, with plenty of competitions to afford the 22-year-old playing time next season, even if he is not immediately first choice under Stefano Pioli.

It is a surprise to see a club of such high esteem linked with a player who has only really shown their true potential in the Championship, but it just goes to show the quality of the competition and the respect that it receives even amongst huge European clubs.