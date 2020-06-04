European club enters the race to sign QPR midfielder ahead of summer transfer window

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have reportedly entered the race to sign QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel according to Turkish TV channel Haber Global.

The report claims that the 22-year-old is keen to sign for Fenerbahce, although it remains to be seen as to how true that is given the limitations in terms of travel at this moment in time.

Osayi-Samuel has been hugely impressive for QPR this season, and has made 32 appearances for Mark Warburton’s side, whilst also chipping in with six goals and eight assists in all competitions.

QPR are currently sat 13th in the Championship table, and the club’s supporters will be hoping that the winger can play a key role in their bid to finish inside the top-six before this year’s campaign reaches a conclusion.

Recent off-the-field events have called an abrupt halt to competitive action in the UK, but the EFL have announced that fixtures will get back underway in the second tier on the weekend of 20th June.

It has previously been reported by Football Insider that Leeds United were interested in signing Osayi-Samuel, so it seems as though QPR are going to be faced with a number of offers for their midfielder heading into the summer.

The Verdict:

QPR are going to have a real battle on their hands to land his signature.

Osayi-Samuel has really impressed me with Mark Warburton’s side this season, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s attracting interest from elsewhere heading into the summer.

It’ll be interesting to see where his long-term future lies, as Leeds United have also been interested in signing him earlier this year.

But he’ll have to think carefully about which club are more likely to offer him regular game time, as his development will take a hit if he’s occupying a spot on the substitutes bench in the future.