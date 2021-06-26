European club enter the race to sign 17-goal AFC Bournemouth man ahead of 2021/22 season

Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma has emerged as a transfer target for German side Wolfsburg, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The German side finished fourth in the Bundesliga table in this year’s campaign, and are clearly keen to strengthen their squad this summer.

Danjuma caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Cherries during the 2020/21 season, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League.

Bournemouth were beaten by Brentford in their play-off semi-final, which condemned them to another season in the second tier of English football.

It remains to be seen as to whether Danjuma will stick around at the Vitality Stadium though, with the winger’s strong performances evidently not going unnoticed.

He has been with the Cherries since 2019, and it’s likely that Bournemouth will be braced for interest in his services during the summer transfer window.

Speaking in a recent interview with Voetbal International, Danjuma labelled a potential move to Premier League side Leeds United as a ‘nice step’, in comments which didn’t sit well with some Bournemouth supporters.

“Leeds is a bigger institution than Bournemouth, has a very nice history and they play Premier League And I don’t think I can play another Championship season, I’ve outgrown the competition a bit. Leeds United would be a nice step.”

But the Yorkshire Evening Post have stated that Danjuma isn’t a player that is currently on Leeds’ radar this summer.

Bournemouth are set to take on West Brom in their opening match of the 2021/22 league campaign, in what is likely to be a tricky test for the Cherries.

The Verdict:

Bournemouth will surely know that they’re facing a losing battle to keep him at the club this summer.

Danjuma was brilliant for them in the 2020/21 season, and has shown that he’s probably deserving of a move to a higher level ahead of the new season.

A move to Wolfsburg will surely be tempting as well, and given his recent comments amid interest from Leeds United, you would imagine that it’s only a matter of time before he’s on the move.

He’d leave a sizeable void in the Bournemouth team though, and it would be interesting to see who they turned to as an alternative ahead of next season.