Birmingham City youngster Jordan James is a wanted man this summer, with plenty of sides reportedly in pursuit of his signature.

One of those clubs is Italian outfit Bologna, as per Alan Nixon via Patreon.

Nixon claims that the Serie A side are looking at making a £2 million offer for the 18-year-old this summer.

With the above price in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether the Blues should sell at that price.

Adam Jones

Ideally, they would generate more for him considering his contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2025.

He may not be starting every week but he's still a promising player and that's why £2m feels slightly low.

Birmingham should be looking to raise that potential bid and insert a sell-on clause too so they can benefit from a future sale, with James likely to attract a big bid in the future if he can go on and fulfil his potential.

It's just a shame that there are other promising youngsters in his position - because that could limit his game time at St Andrew's.

You would back him to thrive elsewhere though.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Bologna may have to increase the level of their offer if they want to get this deal done.

Whilst it is by no means an insignificant amount, Blues know the potential of James and won't want to let him go unless well compensated.

Indeed, given he is contracted there until 2025, they are in a good position to make that demand, too.

The fact he has not got more game time and is open to leaving the club is a real shame, but a move to Serie A would certainly be an exciting one for him.

With Leicester City also circling, Blues will be hoping for a bidding war this summer, and to recoup a sizeable fee for the talent they look set to lose.

Sam Rourke

Birmingham City will be reluctant to sell at that price in my eyes.

James is undoubtedly one of the club's most exciting young prospects and at the age of just 18, he's shown he can cut it in the second tier of English football comfortably.

The Welsh midfielder has a high ceiling and given the sum of money the Blues were able to secure for another academy star in Jude Bellingham, the club should certainly not sell him at the first bid.

In an ideal world for Blues, they'll be hoping a bidding war ensues this summer with a number of Premier League clubs also courting the young midfielder as the summer window approaches.

£2m just seems like a fee that is too small for a talent with the potential that Jordan James possesses, so I'd definitely be holding out.