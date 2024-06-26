Watford have agreed in principle a £15 million deal with Marseille for Ismael Koné.

According to The Athletic, a fee has been agreed between the two clubs ahead of his proposed move to the French giants.

A number of clubs were linked with a move for the Canada international, but Marseille have taken a huge step forward towards winning his signature.

West Ham and Roma were also reportedly interested in the 22-year-old following his performances in the Championship last season.

Koné contributed four goals and three assists from 42 appearances in the second tier last year as Watford finished 15th in the table (all stats from Fbref).

Ismael Koné midfield stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 42.76 Pass Completion (%) 84.90 Progressive Passes 5.32 Progressive Carries 2.57 Successful Take-ons 1.30 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.97 Progressive Passes Received 2.85

Watford’s Ismael Koné agreement

Koné is currently away on international duty, taking part in Canada’s Copa America campaign.

However, it appears he has played his final game for Watford following an agreement between the Championship side and Marseille.

Marseille fended off interest from other clubs, with the midfielder set to become the first new addition under Roberto de Zerbi.

The Italian was appointed as the Ligue 1 side’s latest manager earlier this week following his departure from Brighton at the end of the previous campaign.

Related Watford need to pay £1.7m to sign striker target that wants English move Watford are keen on Maccabi Haifa striker Frantzdy Pierrot, who will be available for around £1.7m.

Koné will be reunited with former Watford teammate Ismaila Sarr, who made the switch between clubs last summer in a deal worth a reported £15.5 million.

Koné’s fee is in the same region, although it is inclusive of add-ons, so Watford will likely receive slightly less up front.

The Canada international joined the English club in December 2022 in a deal worth £4 million, and has gone on to cement himself as a key part of the first team squad.

The midfielder made a total of 58 league appearances for the Hornets during his 18 months at the club, helping them earn 11th and 15th place finishes in the table.

Watford’s summer transfer plans

This will be a big departure for Watford, and will raise funds that could be reinvested back into improving Tom Cleverley’s first team squad.

The club will be hoping to improve on their disappointing 15th place finish last season, with additions to be sought during the summer market.

Watford have been linked with a move for Matt Ritchie, who is available as a free agent after the end of his Newcastle United contract.

The Hornets are also reportedly eyeing a move for Haitian striker Frantzdy Pierrot, which will cost them roughly £1.7 million.

The transfer window is open until 30 August, giving teams plenty of time to finalise any remaining deals.

Watford will receive good fee for Koné

Losing Koné comes as a blow to Cleverley, but the £15 million fee is a sizable one.

Watford should feel good about being able to extract a good transfer fee for the player after just 18 months with the team, making a hefty profit on the money spent to sign him.

This money can now be reinvested back into the team, and it should be as improvements are obviously needed.

This will be a big summer for Cleverley, as this will be his first opportunity to leave a mark on the Watford squad after being appointed as permanent manager in April.