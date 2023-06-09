Following their relegation to the Championship, Leeds United will be expected to sell some players this summer in a bid to refresh their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Their attempts to bolster the squad last summer failed to produce the results needed, with one of the players arriving at Elland Road being midfielder Marc Roca.

Leeds paid €12 million to German powerhouse Bayern Munich to bring Roca to West Yorkshire and he was pretty much a regular fixture in the top flight of English football, racking up 36 appearances in all competitions, but barely featured in the final three matches of the campaign under Sam Allardyce as they were relegated.

With his pedigree having played for Bayern and a regular in the past in La Liga with Espanyol, Roca could be wanted this summer and one club that are reportedly keen to sign him is Real Betis, who tried to sign the midfielder last year - only to see that knocked back due to salary cap and registration restrictions.

There has been an update on their keenness though to strike a deal this year for the 26-year-old central midfielder.

Real Betis keen on Marc Roca

Despite qualifying for the UEFA Europa League with a sixth-placed La Liga finish and Roca having a relegation clause in his contract, Betis cannot afford to purchase the Spaniard on a permanent basis, according to a report from AS.

Therefore, Manuel Pellegrini's side will look to put a loan proposal on the table for Leeds to see if they will accept or reject, with no sign as to whether there will be an option to sign Roca permanently at the end of the 2023-24 season.

It's not just Betis that are reportedly looking at Roca though, as it emerged earlier in the week from Spanish outlet Fichajes that La Liga champions Barcelona are looking into him as a potential low-cost replacement for Sergio Busquets, who will depart Camp Nou at the end of this month.

Should Leeds let Marc Roca go?

Despite not being overly consistent for Leeds last season, there's clearly a player there in Roca, who won't do anything flashy in defensive midfield but will keep things ticking over.

Roca is probably too good to be plying his trade in the Championship on purely a personal talent level, but many players have come down to the second tier following relegation and have had to stay with their clubs instead of moving on.

With Betis in for Roca though, a club who can offer European football next season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him try and force United's hand and if the Andalusian club offer a loan fee and to pay all of his wages then it may be accepted.