Sunderland have gone from promotion through the League One play-offs to within touching distance of a return to the Premier League, and because of that there are vultures circling round some of their players.

Jack Clarke is of obvious interest thanks to his stunning season in terms of goals and assists, with Burnley the main club keen on the fleet-footed winger, but also attracting attention is centre-back Dan Ballard.

The Sun reported last week that West Ham United were eyeing up a move for the 23-year-old despite having an injury-hit campaign on Wearside, with David Moyes looking to bolster his defensive options ahead of next season's tilt in the Premier League and the UEFA Europa League.

And now claims from the Belfast Telegraph suggest that an official offer is set to be made by the Hammers this week which could end up testing the resolve of Tony Mowbray's side, who operate on a buy young and cheap then sell for big profit model under owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

What is Dan Ballard's situation with Sunderland?

When arriving at Sunderland last year, Ballard signed a three-year contract at the club, meaning he is tied down for another two years until June 2025.

He had somewhat of an injury-hit debut campaign at the Stadium of Light though, playing just 22 times in all competitions for the Black Cats.

Just three league games into the season, Ballard fractured his foot and had to spend three months on the sidelines before his season was then ended prematurely in March with a hamstring problem.

Ballard was a favourite though of Tony Mowbray when fit and will be expected to be one of the first names on the team-sheet if he is still at the club next season.

How much is Dan Ballard worth?

Sunderland are believed to have paid £2 million for Ballard's services to Arsenal, but the Gunners have an interest over his next move as they are believed to own a significant sell-on clause for the Northern Ireland international.

It's hard to put a true value on Ballard's head after just 19 Championship matches played for the Black Cats, but the fact that West Ham are keen on him suggests that he's going to go for big money.

Transfermarkt's estimation of €2.5 million (£2.15 million) is way off the mark though - at the age of 23, a full international on a regular basis and tied down for two more years, you can expect Sunderland will be expecting north of £10 million for Ballard's services.