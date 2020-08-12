Euro side open to attacker sale as Leeds lurk

Nicolas Gonzalez could leave VfB Stuttgart this summer transfer window if the offer is right, according to Sport Bild via Sport Witness.

The striker helped fire Stuttgart back into the Bundesliga in 19/20 but could well switch the top flight in Germany for England or Italy this summer.

Indeed, the report reveals that Leeds and several Serie A clubs are apparently looking at him right now and he could move in this window for the right price.

The report does not reveal what sort of figure the German side is willing to entertain, but it does say that they’d be willing to let him move if the right price did come in for him.

The Verdict

He scored 14 goals last season in Bundesliga 2 and helped Stuttgart win promotion, so there is clear pedigree with the 22-year-old.

A move to the Premier League would be a huge step, though, and Leeds will be weighing up whether they want him or someone more experienced in terms of playing in the English top flight to compete with Patrick Bamford.

What is certain, though, is that Leeds need to add an option up front and the sooner that can do that the better as they plan for their top flight return.