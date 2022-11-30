Etienne Camara from Huddersfield to Nottingham Forest: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Huddersfield Town midfielder Etienne Camara is reportedly on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs, including Nottingham Forest.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon was reporting over the weekend that Leicester City are heading the race to sign Camara, who could cost around £10m. Brighton and Hove Albion and Forest are two other clubs credited with an interest in the 19-year-old.

A player moving from Huddersfield to Forest is nothing new. It was only a matter of months ago that Steve Cooper’s side were swooping for Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo in a double deal, rubbing salt in the wound the 2022 play-off final left.

It would be another kick in the teeth for the emerging Camara to move to the City Ground, but is it the right move for the Huddersfield midfielder at this stage?

Is it a good potential move?

Before we get stuck into it, a chance of playing in the Premier League and joining a top-flight club is always an opportunity that’s not to be sniffed at. That’s the case both financially and from a development perspective. The riches of the top-flight are no secret, whilst playing against the best week in, week out will advance a player’s game.

In terms of Camara to Forest, though, it doesn’t feel like it’s a good move for the player.

Forest’s recruitment back in the summer was bordering on ridiculous, bringing in over 20 new players after winning promotion to the Premier League, including eight midfielders – including attacking midfielders like Morgan Gibbs-White.

Should Camara make the move to Forest, he’s at risk of just becoming another body and another name in an inflated squad, rather than the emerging talent to be nurtured that he is at Huddersfield.

In terms of Forest, you can see what they will like when it comes to Camara, particularly his potential to get better at 19-years-old. They will see a potential swoop for the teenager as a good one, even if it doesn’t feel that for the player.

Would he start?

This is the reason why it doesn’t feel like it would be a good move for Camara because you can’t sit here and guarantee he will play anywhere near the numbers of minutes he does at Huddersfield.

Since Mark Fotheringham took charge, at Huddersfield, Camara has been in eight of his 11 starting line-ups, missing out on selection only once when he was fit and available. He’s getting the exposure he needs in the Championship and that doesn’t feel like it could be the case at Forest if he took the step up.

One of the best ways to weigh this up would be looking at O’Brien, who most Huddersfield fans will agree was ready for the move into the Premier League last summer. He’s gone to Forest as part of their heavy summer recruitment and has started just six league fixtures this season, failing to cement his place in Cooper’s XI.

At this stage of his career, it was a risk he was able to take, as he’d done his developing in the starting side at Huddersfield. Camara isn’t really in a position where he can take that kind of risk when it comes to how regular his minutes come around, playing is everything and outweighs the big money move to the Premier League.

What does he offer?

Despite the move to Forest really not feeling like it suits Camara, it’s not difficult to understand why they are interested in signing him.

The biggest compliment you can pay Camara right now is that he looks like he’s been playing Championship football for years, despite the fact he’s actually only made nine starts at that level.

Camara shields the defence with real maturity, averaging 13.53 ball recoveries per 90 (Wyscout) and a further 3.96 interceptions. The youngster wins 63% of his defensive duels per 90, whilst also clocking a pass success of 83% from the base of midfield.

His strength isn’t goals or goal contributions, with an xG of 0.06 and an xA of 0.82 not jumping off the page in a positive way at all. It’s that defensive contribution that Camara brings that stands out, whilst he’s really steady in possession and advances the ball into good areas.

Above all else, it’s Camara’s potential that will catch Forest’s eye. £10m would be a chunky outlay on a player with only 15 senior appearances, but the temptation is there to gamble on it because there’s every chance it will double or even triple if the 19-year-old continues on this trajectory.

