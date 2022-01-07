Etheridge starts: The predicted Birmingham City XI to face Plymouth in the FA Cup on Saturday

Thanks to postponements and a dip in form, Birmingham City haven’t won a game since the end of November and they’ll be eager to try and correct that fact this weekend against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

The two sides are not too far away from each other in terms of the entire football pyramid, with Birmingham in the bottom half of the Championship and Argyle currently challenging for the play-offs in League One.

However, Lee Bowyer will be eager for his side to show why they are a division above their opponents and he could name a pretty strong team to try and prove that point.

One player that will be missing, though, is goalkeeper Matija Sarkic with him set for surgery on a dislocated shoulder – a setback that is going to see him miss the remainder of this campaign.

Chuks Aneke, meanwhile, could keep his spot in the side after coming off of the bench against QPR to score – though it was a game that ultimately ended in defeat for the Blues.

Here’s the potential XI we can see Lee Bowyer naming for this cup clash with the Pilgrims:

