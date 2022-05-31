Ethan Walker shares message after sealing move to Blackburn Rovers

Ethan Walker has taken to Twitter to share a message with Blackburn Rovers’ supporters after sealing a move to Ewood Park.

As confirmed by Blackburn’s official website, Walker has signed a two year deal at the club and will join up with his new team-mates on July 1st.

The 19-year-old was not offered fresh terms by Preston North End earlier this month and thus was set to become a free-agent next month.

However, Walker will now be looking to force his way into contention for a place in Blackburn’s senior side during pre-season having secured a switch to the club.

During the previous campaign, the winger was sent out on loan by Preston to AFC Fylde.

Walker made six appearances for the National League North side before returning to Deepdale in January.

Unable to make any inroads at Preston during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, it will be interesting to see when Walker will be handed his Championship bow by Blackburn.

After Rovers announced that Walker had joined the club, the winger decided to share his reaction to the news on Twitter.

Walker posted: “Absolutely delighted to sign for his massive club.

“Can’t wait to see what this chapter brings!

“Let’s go @Rovers.“

Absolutely delighted to sign for this massive club. Can’t wait to see what this chapter brings! Let’s go @Rovers 💙🤍 https://t.co/7htckvulcs — Ethan Walker (@Ethanwalker_7) May 30, 2022

The Verdict

Walker will be determined to follow in the footsteps of Tyrhys Dolan who made the switch from Preston to Blackburn in 2020.

Dolan has gone on to score eight goals and provide six assists in 76 appearances for Rovers during his time at the club.

With Blackburn still searching for a new manager after opting against renewing Tony Mowbray’s contract, Walker will need to impress the individual who is handed over the reins at Ewood Park.

Having missed out on a place in the play-offs last season, Blackburn will be keen to challenge for a top-six finish once again when the new campaign starts later this year.