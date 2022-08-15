Ethan Laird’s first words after sealing QPR loan move from Manchester United

Ethan Laird is looking forward to the chance to prove himself with QPR this season.

The Championship club confirmed the latest addition to their squad following an agreement with Manchester United.

The 20-year old has arrived as part of a season long loan from the Premier League side.

Laird spent last season with Swansea City and Bournemouth, making 26 league appearances across the two stints.

But he struggled for game time with the Cherries, which set back his development.

The defender is now looking forward to returning to action with Michael Beale’s side, where he is hopeful he can express himself as part of this creative team.

The full back turned down other options to sign for QPR and believes that the club will be a right fit for his style of play.

“It feels brilliant and I am delighted to get it over the line,” Laird told the club’s official website.

“I can’t wait to get started.

“You want love and care.

“Winning changing rooms need to have a real care for the players and I feel like on the pitch you will get the best from your players if they know they are going to be cared for.

“Another thing I look for is creativity – and it is in abundance here!

“I like to play with confidence and be exciting, and I feel I have the freedom to do that here.

“Sometimes you don’t want to come out of your comfort zone but you only become your best self when you do.

“You only find out what you are really like when you play football.

“Coming up against 6’5 players, coming up against beasts, you find ways to adapt and I feel like I have adapted well wherever I have gone and I am ready to kick on now.

“For me personally, I just want to kick on and I feel I am at the perfect place to do that now.”

Laird will be joining up with a team that has earned four points from their opening three league games so far this season.

A 2-2 draw with Sunderland at the weekend sealed a point away from home for Beale’s side, with a last minute equaliser from Seny Dieng earning a point at the Stadium of Light.

Up next for Rangers is the visit of Blackpool to Loftus Road on August 16.

The Verdict

Laird performed quite well for Swansea in the first half of last season and has looked quite promising when given an opportunity in senior football.

But the decision to move him to Bournemouth last January really backfired on Man United, as the defender only played six league games under Scott Parker.

At QPR there will be much less competition for game time, with Osman Kakay the only other recognised player in his position in the squad.

This is a great opportunity for Laird to show what he is capable of, and an impressive campaign could earn him a place in Erik ten Hag’s squad next season.