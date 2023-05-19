It proved to be a rollercoaster of a season at QPR and for much of the beginning it appeared like the West London club were on course to challenge for promotion.

However, the Rs struggled to get going again after Mick Beale's departure for Rangers and a continual slip saw them flirt with the relegation places as the season neared its concluding stages.

Ultimately, QPR survived with Gareth Ainsworth at the helm and the former Wycombe Wanderers boss is now preparing to assemble a squad that he believes will be able to compete near the top-end of the division once again.

Whilst likely to keep a large chunk of the squad together, Ainsworth will be eyeing additions to make his side as competitive as possible.

He will also be waving goodbye to several players who have spent the last few months at Loftus Road, with Ethan Laird being one player who particularly enjoyed a rather positive stint with the Rs.

How did Ethan Laird's loan move to QPR play out?

Laird's move to QPR at the start of the campaign emerged as his third Championship opportunity of his career, with the flying right-back enjoying time with Swansea City and Bournemouth prior to his Loftus Road arrival.

Coming with a strong reputation and eyed as an exciting addition, the 21-year-old brought athleticism, raw pace and attacking endeavour to the West London club.

In total, he managed 33 appearances in all competitions for the Rs, which included 32 league games and a mere feature in the third round of the FA Cup.

Laird scored a single goal and provided a further two assists, with those three goal contributions coming within his first 10 league games.

Laird took to Twitter to share a message to QPR fans with an accompanying video full of individual highlights:

What next for Ethan Laird after his QPR loan move?

The young full-back will now return to parent club Manchester United for pre-season and will likely have the chance to impress Erik ten Hag to try and stick close to the first-team.

However, the 21-year-old's contract is set to expire over the next few weeks as it remains to be seen what the immediate future holds for the young defender, who will likely generate a fair amount of interest.

Manchester United do possess the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months but even with one year left on his deal - if the club trigger an extension - he could become a rather cheap buy.