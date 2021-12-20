Ethan Laird sends message to Swansea City fans amid poor run

Swansea City have fallen away from the play-off chasing pack in the last few weeks and head into the busy Christmas period off the back of three straight defeats.

It was understood that there were always going to be teething problems with Russell Martin providing a completely different way of playing to what Steve Cooper had instilled into the squad. Martin is still yet to put his own stamp on the team in terms of personnel as well, having only been in place for the closing exchanges of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird was adamant that it is not time to panic and that the Swans will get back on track when he spoke to the club’s website.

“There’s nothing to worry about, that has to be the message through the whole club. We know we are capable of being one of the best teams in the league. The way we play, there is no one else who plays the way we play.

“We are not the full package yet, but we are getting there. Results have not been what we would like, it’s finding our way of getting there. Every team has bad days and bad results, but the thing is that if you believe in what you are doing then you are going to be going in the right direction.”

Laird has been a key player at the Swansea.com Stadium this term and will have impressed those observing from his parent club. However, even he has suffered a dip in form in the last month or so which has had a significant impact on the attacking threat of the side.

The Verdict

Laird speaks with a lot of maturity and is in a good position to deliver the call for patience having also been involved in Russell Martin’s impressive Milton Keynes Dons side in the second half of last season. If you do not fully commit and believe in what Martin is trying to carry out at Swansea then it will not be effective and the Scotsman needs a complete squad of players who buy into his methods and ideas.

Swansea will not be able to shell out a lot of money come the turn of the year as they operate in their first season without parachute payments, but Martin will still be confident of strengthening the squad with some shrewd additions.