Highlights Ethan Laird made an emotional return to action for Birmingham City after being sidelined by a hamstring injury for 12 league games.

Despite Birmingham leading 2-0 for much of the game, Ipswich Town made a comeback and ended up with a 2-2 draw.

Laird's performance in the game showed his potential to be one of the best full-backs in the Championship if he can stay fit under Wayne Rooney's management.

Ethan Laird made an emotional return to action for Birmingham City in their most recent 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town.

Birmingham City 2-2 Ipswich Town

Laird played 78 minutes as Wayne Rooney was denied his first win by high-flying Ipswich at St. Andrew's on Saturday.

After Blues side led 2-0 with only 11 minutes left, Ipswich substitute Marcus Harness pulled one back.

He then notched again superbly on 89 minutes to level the score, earning Rooney his first point from his fourth game in charge despite leading for much of the game.

Birmingham led after 13 minutes from Jay Stansfield's fifth goal of the season, a lead which was doubled six minutes after the break when Cameron Burgess put through his own net.

It was Laird's first start in 12 league games following a hamstring injury sustained against Bristol City in the third league game of the campaign, which forced him off after just 40 minutes at Ashton Gate.

How has Ethan Laird done for Birmingham so far?

Former Birmingham City manager John Eustace revealed that the full-back would be missing some time ago now, he said: "Ethan is still a couple of weeks away. Unfortunately he had a bit of a setback last week with his hamstring."

That diagnosis took longer than first planned, with the 22-year-old reinstated to the bench for the first time during last week's defeat to Southampton. He was an unused substitute at St. Mary's.

Laird arrived from Manchester United on a three-year contract during the summer that keeps him at St. Andrew's until 2026, with the Championship club reportedly paying an initial £750,000 for his services.

Laird has previously spent time on loan in the Football League with the likes of MK Dons, Swansea City, AFC Bournemouth and Queens Park Rangers.

The Athletic also revealed that Blues agreed to a deal with a ‘good’ sell-on clause which could bring the Red Devils more funds in the years to come.

Since then, the full-back has gone on to make four Championship appearances for Eustace's side, although he missed out from the squad for 10 outings, due to that hamstring injury.

What's Laird's reaction been after returning to action for Birmingham?

Laird took to Instagram to give his reaction to playing a good portion of the game in the draw against Ipswich, he said: "After a lot of pain, a lot of hard work and a couple tears I’m back doing what I love. Disappointed not to take all three points but that’s football. Be encouraged blues we’re getting there."

The 22-year-old has the potential to be one of the second tier's best full-backs if he can remain fit under Wayne Rooney.

He has not had the chances to shine due to the hamstring issue but on paper appears to be one of the best signings of the summer for the amount paid.

The Birmingham squad is brimming with young talent and now has a young manager in charge whom they hope can develop and bring them forwards together for years to come.

Laird is one component of a squad who could form a really strong core for the foreseeable, and he showcased on Saturday what they could have been missing so far this season.