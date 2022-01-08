Ethan Laird sends eight word message to Bournemouth fans following transfer switch

Ethan Laird swapped Swansea City for Bournemouth this week with his parent club Manchester United choosing to move the 20-year-old to the South Coast.

The athletic right-back may have his work cut out in the short term to break into the side, with Jack Stacey establishing himself as Scott Parker’s first choice right back in the last few months.

Laird could probably play further forward and definitely adds tactical flexibility for Parker, if the Cherries switched to a three at the back formation Laird would be a great option to step into his more familiar right wing back role.

The England U20 international took to Instagram to issue a concise message to Bournemouth fans after signing.

He wrote: “New challenge. Everything to play for. Lets goo.”

It says a lot about Laird’s ability and how well thought of he is at Old Trafford, that the Red Devils have been keen to micro-manage his 2021/22 campaign in hoping to maximise the development he will gain from it.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has faced criticism this term and Diogo Dalot has flattered to deceive in a Manchester United shirt, if Laird can put in some starring performances to help the Cherries achieve automatic promotion, there could be a starting berth waiting from him in Manchester.

The Verdict

Laird was thriving at Swansea, just as he did under Russell Martin in the second half of last season at Milton Keynes Dons.

But maybe, that is the reason for this approach from the Red Devils, they want to throw Laird out of his comfort zone a little where he might not be first choice to begin with, to see if he has the desire and fighting spirit to be involved in such a competitive environment.

Bournemouth play a different formation as well, typically deploying a back four which Laird has limited experience of in senior football in recent years.

The future is very exciting for the 20-year-old who will be playing at a level above the second tier very soon, Cherries supporters should be excited about Laird’s attacking ability and how he could add something different to the squad off the right flank.