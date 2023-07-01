Birmingham City are not a side messing about when it comes to recruitment this summer.

Indeed, the club have now made four signings so far this summer, with Ethan Laird the latest name to join the squad at St. Andrews after leaving Manchester United.

Laird joins Koji Miyoshi, Krystian Bielik and Tyler Roberts in coming through the door at the club this summer, so far.

Ethan Laird's first words as a Birmingham City player

As players so often do when signing for a new club, new Blues recruit Ethan Laird spoke to the club's media channel's as part of his transfer announcement.

In his first words as a Birmingham City player, Laird revealed that family values and always pushing for more, as well as the project at St Andrews, were just two of the reasons he made the switch from Old Trafford.

"I always push for more, that is something that my parents have always had in me." Laird told BluesTV when explaining his switch from Old Trafford to St Andrews.

“They have told me to always push for more and if it is for you, it’s for you so, hopefully, I can keep doing that.”

On one big selling point of the move, Laird revealed: "The project in general - I am not going to go into too much detail – it is something exciting and it is something that I couldn’t miss."

“There is something real and proper going on here.

"I feel like it should be an exciting season.

"It is a project so you can’t expect things straight away but I am sure it will be exciting.”

How much will Ethan Laird cost Birmingham City?

With the official announcement declaring an undisclosed fee, we cannot say with certainty how much Birmingham City have paid for Ethan Laird officially.

However, reports suggest that the Blues have paid a figure in the region of £750,000 for his signature, with United set to receive a healthy sell-on clause should Laird ever move on.

Is Ethan Laird a good signing for Birmingham City?

For the price quoted above, this has to be seen as very good business by the Blues.

Ethan Laird was a highly-rated prospect when at United, and last season at QPR under Michael Beale, he really held his own at Championship level.

In total now, Laird has 58 Championship games under his belt after loan spells in South Wales and West London, and arguably, it's a great time to find himself a new, permanent home at this level where he can continue to feature regularly.