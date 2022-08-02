Ethan Laird from Man Utd to Watford: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Manchester United youngster Ethan Laird is set to depart the Premier League side for Watford on loan for the remainder of the Championship season, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 20-year old has been linked with a move to Vicarage Road, where a deal has now reportedly been agreed between the two clubs.

The defender spent last season on loan with both Swansea City and Bournemouth having been recalled briefly in January to make the switch from to the Cherries.

However, his stint with Scott Parker’s side didn’t quite pan out as expected, playing only a bit part role in the team eventually gaining promotion to the top flight.

But it has now been decided by the United hierarchy that another loan stint in the second division will be the next step in Laird’s development.

Here we take a look at the ins and outs of whether he will make for a good addition to Rob Edwards’ squad…

Is it a good potential move?

This is an exciting move for Watford and Laird, who could prove to be a perfect match for each other at this stage.

Edwards is now without the team’s starting full back with the departure of Kiko Femenia to Villarreal.

While Mario Gaspar has arrived in the other direction, Laird may offer more of what Edwards needs from the right flank.

Watford also represents a good place for Laird to develop his talents.

Would he start?

Laird’s stiffest competition comes from Gaspar, but it is unlikely that United would sanction the move without some understanding of Laird receiving significant playing time.

The youngster has shown with Swansea that he is more than ready to compete at this level.

He is certainly capable of consistent starts and should get the nod initially, but he may have to share the load with the former Villarreal man throughout this lengthy campaign.

What does he offer?

Laird is a very strong presence going forward, which will suit playing a wing-back in Edwards’ 3-4-3 system.

He is confident in possession and carries an impressive threat from the right flank.

The defender isn’t quite as defensively solid at the other end of the pitch, which is something he will be looking to improve upon at Vicarage Road.

However, he will have the freedom to roam forward and play to his strengths in this Watford side.