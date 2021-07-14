Ethan Horvath’s first words after finalising Nottingham Forest agreement

Ethan Horvath has said that he’s ‘proud’ to be a part of Nottingham Forest’s history after completing a move to the club.

The USA international goalkeeper moves to the City Ground on a three-year deal after leaving previous employers Club Brugge.

The 26-year-old stopper in the US with Real Colarado before completing a move to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde before moving on to join the Belgian side Brugge in 2017.

In that time Horvath helped the club to three Belgian Pro League titles as well as competing for the club in both the Champions League and the Europa League.

After moving to England the 7-cap international says that he can’t wait to get going under Chris Hughton and meet the Forest fans.

Speaking to Nottingham Forest’s official website, Horvath said: “It feels great to be here.

“Nottingham Forest is such a historic club. I really like the stadium and training ground and the people have been fantastic. It’s a new challenge for me. I’m hoping all my experience can help Forest.

“I’ve heard about the fans and the 30,000 crowds and that even when it’s not full, it’s loud.

“The shirt carries a lot of history and I’m proud to be part of that history.”

The verdict

This looks to be a great signing for Nottingham Forest.

Chris Hughton has been looking for a goalkeeper with real pedigree to come in and shake things up and it seems that Ethan Horvath could be the man to do exactly that.

Given his experience of domestic, European and international success it’s unlikely that the 26-year-old will be coming in to make up the numbers and that challenge for the number one jersey can only be a plus for everyone involved.