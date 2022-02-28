Ethan Horvath pays tribute to key players at Nottingham Forest

Ethan Horvath is yet to concede a goal since stepping in for the suspended Brice Samba for Nottingham Forest.

The 26-year-old glovesman has kept clean sheets against Preston North End and Bristol City to keep Forest well placed, narrowly outside the play-off places.

David Worrall, Steve Cook and Scott McKenna have become a menacing defensive trio since Cook arrived from Bournemouth in January, and they have provided an excellent platform for the likes of Brennan Johnson and Keinan Davis to express themselves in the final third.

The back three have made Horvath’s job a lot easier slotting in for Samba, and the seven time USA international waxed lyrical about their performances when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “It is fantastic playing behind them.

“I have never played with players like that.

“They will literally do anything to stop the ball going in the net.

“They are good on the ball as well.

“We try to get them on the ball to start things off.”

Steve Cooper has deployed a three at the back formation for the vast majority of his time at the City Ground, with Tobias Figueiredo playing at the centre of the trio before the turn of the year.

Figueiredo’s performances also earned a lot of praise but Cook’s introduction has taken them to another level.

The Verdict

Horvath’s only previous league appearance, before Samba’s suspension, came in Chris Hughton’s final game in charge, a 2-0 loss at home to Middlesbrough where the American was at fault for one of the goals.

Therefore, entering the demanding environment that the Reds’ top six push has become, could have been a daunting prospect for Horvath, but the performances of the Worrall, Cook and McKenna have given Horvath a chance to settle into the role and contribute to back-to-back clean sheets.

Every single gameweek is providing twists and turns at the moment, most recently Luton Town have pushed themselves to the front of the queue and into sixth spot, but there is still plenty of time for Forest to build momentum and break into the play-offs before the final few matchdays of the season.