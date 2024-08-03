Highlights Orient aiming to build on strong League One campaign under Wellens with loan signings like Kelman and Perkins for attacking reinforcements.

Ethan Galbraith's contract extension would be crucial for Orient to secure a key midfielder who impressed on loan at Salford and Doncaster.

Orient should push for Caolan Boyd-Munce deal to strengthen midfield quality after initial bid rejection from St Mirren for the Northern Irishman.

Leyton Orient will be hoping to continue their momentum under Richie Wellens as they get set to embark on their second season back in League One.

The O’s have been riding the crest of a wave of late, with promotion from League Two followed up with a strong top-half showing in the previous campaign.

The East London outfit have exploited the loan market once again to bring attacking reinforcements to the club, with Charlie Kelman returning to Brisbane Road from Queens Park Rangers, while Leeds United forward Sonny Perkins will also be on their books for the season ahead.

But there are still a few conundrums to consider for Wellens and his staff before the 24/25 campaign gets underway, and here we take a look at two things that would delight Orient fans throughout August if they happened.

Ethan Galbraith signs contract extension

Having joined Orient last summer, Ethan Galbraith wasted no time in making his presence felt in the middle of the park for his new employers, with a series of eye-catching displays in midfield.

The 23-year-old went on to feature in 39 matches in the second tier during the previous campaign; scoring four times and setting up his teammates on two further occasions as he continued to replicate the sort of form seen on loan at Salford City and Doncaster Rovers over the two seasons before.

Having signed a two-year deal at Brisbane Road, the former Manchester United man is already entering the final year of his contract with the O’s, and the club should be doing everything they can to tie him down for the long-term.

Ethan Galbraith's career Club Season League Apps Doncaster 2021-22 33 Salford City 2022-23 32 Leyton Orient 2023-24 39

Middlesbrough, Stoke City, and Sunderland were all said to be interested in signing the Northern Ireland international before he made the move to the capital last summer.

His performances in the third tier will have done nothing but add fuel to the fire in that regard, and Orient should be trying to secure his services past the summer of 2025 before too long.

Caolan Boyd-Munce deal gets done

Orient had an initial bid for St Mirren’s Caolan Boyd-Munce rejected earlier this summer, with the Buddies said to have turned down a £175,000 offer for their midfielder.

Having joined the Scottish outfit in March last year, former Middlesbrough man Boyd-Munce has been a key performer in the top flight north of the border, with 35 appearances in the heart of midfield last season.

The 24-year-old recently agreed a new deal with his current employers until next summer, but Orient should still be looking to tempt the Northern Irishman back to England and add extra quality in the centre of the park.

Wellens has acted to bring in Lewis Warrington from Everton in the past few weeks, but after the midfielder’s displays at Plymouth Argyle last season, the jury is still out on whether he has the quality desired to take a key role within the squad in a pivotal area of the pitch.

Therefore, making another move for Boyd-Munce would add that extra layer of quality that can help propel the O’s to the next level in the year to come, as they look to kick on from two promising seasons under Wellens’ tutelage.