Coventry City have continued to frustrate this season, but the international break may have provided them with some time to mull things over and iron out some issues.

The Sky Blues entered the two-week break from second tier football in one of the worst ways possible, by conceding a late goal which lost them their game against Sheffield Wednesday.

It's pretty obvious that defensive liabilities are what is hindering Mark Robins' side. This isn't a new issue either. They struggled to keep clean sheets at the back end of last season too.

While better schemes and tactics could help Coventry to address these issues, it may be the case that the personnel currently being deployed by Robins aren't of the standard of a team with their sort of promotion aspirations.

If it is this that is the issue, and not just how they set up when off the ball, their concentration etc, then it's one that can't be addressed until the new year.

City haven't been afraid to spend money when necessary over the last couple of years. They may have to do so again in January, and these three players should be on their watchlist ahead of the winter window.

Victor Eriksson

City haven't been shy about recruiting from outside the UK in recent years. One area of Europe in particular (Scandinavia) has really taken their fancy of late.

Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Torp and Oliver Dovin - three Scandinavians - have all been bought by Coventry in the past four years. Defensive options are needed. Scandinavians are who the Sky Blues have shopped for in the past; Victor Eriksson fits the criteria.

The 24-year-old, six-foot three, former Swedish international centre-back is a very interesting prospect for City to look at. His combination of on-ball ability (60.3 passes completed per game at an 89% rate, according to Sofascore) and defensive dominance (63% of duels won) should immediately put him on City's radar for the upcoming window.

Victor Eriksson's 2024 Allsvenskan stats (as of 15/10/24) Apps 13 Starts 13 Accurate passes per game 60.3 (89%) Clean sheets 8 Tackles and interceptions per game 3.5 Balls recovered per game 3.5 Total duels won per game 5.4 (63%) Ground duels won per game 2.6 (68%) Stats taken from Sofascore

He did only join his current club, Hammarby IF, in the summer on a free transfer from Minnesota United, but that wouldn't stop Coventry from making a move for him.

Ethan Erhahon

Ethan Erhanon has been linked with a few Championship sides. Hull City, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion were all reported by Football Insider to be watching the Lincoln City midfielder. That'd provide Robins with some stiff competition to go up against in the January window, but it wouldn't rule them out of contention.

City's centre of the pitch options aren't the strongest. In fact, without Ben Sheaf in the line-up it looks very get-at-able. With his talent, there's always a chance that he could be poached by another team. Even if that were to not happen in January, adding more exciting options in the middle of the park, in the form of the 23-year-old, would be a smart thing to consider.

Luke Chambers

One of the luxuries of being a Championship club in the January window is that you can look at loan players who are doing well in the divisions below you, or for teams that ae below you in your own league, and attempt to poach them.

It's a near guarantee nowadays that the parent club will have a January break clause in any loan deal they agree, allowing teams like Coventry to go after promising youngsters in the winter. The one they should be looking at in the upcoming months is Liverpool's Luke Chambers.

Chambers has been a consistent part of League One's best defence for Wigan Athletic. The 20-year-old left-back has started every game for the Latics prior to October's international break, keeping six clean sheets, providing one goal and one assist, as well as creating four big chances, as per Sofascore.

Another one of City's weaker areas is left-back. Jake Bidwell was forced off with an injury last time out against Wednesday, and Jay Dasilva isn't a wholly convincing option. Chambers would be able to help contribute in all areas for the Sky Blues.