Highlights Leeds United midfielder Ethan Ampadu praised the team spirit after they came from behind to draw 2-2 with Cardiff in their Championship opener.

Ampadu produced an outstanding display in his competitive debut, showing composure and calm in a high-tempo game.

Manager Daniel Farke praised the determination of his team, highlighting their attitude and spirit in coming back to equalize in the last minute.

Leeds United midfielder Ethan Ampadu has hailed the Whites "team spirit" after Daniel Farke's side came from behind to draw 2-2 with Cardiff City in their 2023/24 Championship opener.

Crysencio Summerville's stoppage-time equaliser ensured that Leeds took a point against the Bluebirds in what was Ampadu's competitive debut for the Yorkshire club.

Leeds United 2-2 Cardiff City

Expectations were high at Elland Road as the Whites' kicked off the new season, their first back in the Championship following relegation from the top flight, against a Cardiff team that battled relegation last term but have strengthened significantly in the summer transfer window.

Before a ball was kicked, Leeds were tipped as one of the frontrunners for promotion in 2023/24 but were served a reminder of just how tough the second tier is in the first half as they went in at the break two goals down.

The same defensive fragility that saw them concede more Premier League goals than anyone else last term reared its head - with Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo punishing them.

But Farke's halftime team talk worked wonders as the Whites controlled the game in the second half and pulled a goal back through Liam Cooper, who injured himself in the process, four minutes after the restart.

Summerville completed the comeback in the fifth minute of added time, ensuring that the new era at Leeds didn't start in defeat.

Ethan Ampadu's message to Leeds fans

It was an impressive start from Ampadu in midfield. The summer signing, who joined from Chelsea in a £7 million deal, started alongside 17-year-old Archie Gray in the centre of the park and produced an outstanding display.

The composure and calm he showed in a high-tempo game was hugely impressive while he proved his worth both in and out of possession. The Welshman had 92 touches, completed 89% of his passes, made two key passes, won seven of his nine ground duels, blocked two shots, and made four tackles (Sofascore).

He took to Twitter to have his say on his debut, hailing his side's "team spirit" after they came from behind against the Bluebirds.

Daniel Farke praises Leeds United squad

Farke, too, was quick to highlight the determination of his side after their strong second half showing.

He said (via Wakefield Express): “We are disappointed that we didn't win this game, but I just have praise and compliments for my lads because after such a game then to equalise in the 95th minute after we had to deal with so many hits in the neck and then missed so many opportunities, so many things were against us.

“To show this attitude you don't know when you're beaten and you keep going until the end and if you can't win a game then you give your life in order to make sure that you don't lose it and to equalise.

“I think it was a pretty important point not just for the table, but also for the confidence, for the spirit, for the unity, for the mentality and I'm pretty pleased that we're able to equalise in the last minute.”