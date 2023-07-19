Leeds United have completed the signing of Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea as their first senior signing of the transfer window.

The Welsh international has penned a four-year deal at Elland Road, and joins for a fee of around £7 million plus add-ons, per Phil Hay of The Athletic. Chelsea also inserted a sell-on clause in his deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Nizaar Kinsella was the first to report the Whites' interest via the Evening Standard. He claimed Leeds were in talks to sign the 22-year-old, who was being valued at around £12 million, per their report.

The overall deal is around £10 million in total, with Ampadu leaving the Blues permanently after six years at Stamford Bridge.

Ampadu has been in Chelsea's set up since he was 16, joining the club from Exeter City in the summer of 2017.

He has gone on to play just 12 senior games for the club in that time, failing to ever break into the first-team squad on a consistent basis and instead heading out on multiple loan moves.

He has had temporary homes at the likes of Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, Sheffield United during their recent Premier League stint with Chris Wilder, and then latterly with Serie A sides Venezia and Spezia.

Ampadu has earnt plenty of opportunities at senior level away from Chelsea and notched up just shy of 200 career games already, and has almost 50 appearances for the Welsh national team, too.

The Welshman is a versatile player, capable of operating in both defensive and midfield roles. He has played most of his career for club and country as a defensive-midfielder or centre-back, be that in a back three or back four.

Leeds' statement said: "Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing Ethan Ampadu, in a permanent transfer.

"The versatile defender, who can also operate in midfield, joins the club from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.

"The 22-year-old has penned a four-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2027.

"He becomes the club’s first signing of the summer transfer window and could feature for the first time in Saturday’s pre-season friendly with AS Monaco at the LNER Community Stadium."

What has Ampadu said since joining Leeds from Chelsea?

Ampadu has revealed he is now excited to have a permanent home, working under Daniel Farke, who has already been impressing the 22-year-old.

Speaking to LUTV, he said: "I think as a club, the history doesn’t have to be sold.

"Everyone knows how big of a club Leeds United is. Obviously we are now in the position we are, but we all want more.

"When I spoke with the boss, as soon as I got off the phone call I knew what I wanted, he really impressed me.

"He told me what he liked about me and where he thinks I can improve as a player.

"That all helped me choose Leeds United."

Ampadu also knows Tyler Adams, having briefly spent time in the Bundesliga together, he added: "Tyler and I got on well [at RB Leipzig].

"When the interest was there, I gave him a message and we spoke a little bit. He couldn’t speak highly enough about the club. He’s a good friend and we have always stayed in touch.

"I have also seen a lot of the positive messages that I have received, so thank you to everyone.

"I am very excited this has happened and for the project ahead.

"For me, I am comfortable playing in both positions (centre-back and defensive-midfield).

"I know I have to improve in both, so wherever the boss needs me I am happy to play, but I am comfortable in both.

"I’m just raring to go now."

Is Ethan Ampadu a good signing for Leeds from Chelsea?

This is a great start to their transfer business this summer, especially when considering the price tag involved.

He is versatile, young enough to improve, yet has vast experience for his tender age in major leagues and for his country as well. Ampadu will likely operate in midfield, which is where the Whites lack depth at the moment.

Leeds have lost Weston McKennie, Adam Forshaw, and Marc Roca from their options in the centre of the park, leaving just Tyler Adams, Darko Gyabi, and Lewis Bate to plug those gaps who have remained with the club.

This is a real coup for Leeds and for a more than reasonable fee.