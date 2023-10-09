Highlights Leeds United maintain positive form with back-to-back home wins, settling after a busy summer of change.

Ethan Ampadu impresses in controlling play and winning the ball back for Leeds United.

Leeds must continue to build momentum and close the gap on the top two clubs while looking ahead to a emotional match against Norwich.

Leeds United made it back-to-back home wins ahead of the international break with a 2-1 success over Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds United maintain positive run of form

The Whites endured a mixed start to the campaign after a hectic summer that brought a lot of change at Leeds, including the ownership and in the dugout.

However, things have settled since the window shut, and a 3-1 defeat at Southampton is the only defeat in nine games for Daniel Farke’s side.

The manner of the performance on the south coast was concerning, but Leeds bounced back in style, following up the victory over QPR on Tuesday with a narrow win over the Robins.

Goals from Dan James and Joel Piroe either side of a Kal Naismith effort secured the points, but the reality is that Leeds could have been more comfortable as they had plenty of chances in what was a pleasing display.

Ethan Ampadu sends Leeds United message

Whilst he wasn’t on the scoresheet, Welsh international Ampadu was once again impressive for Farke’s side, as he helped the hosts control the play, and he was effective at winning the ball back and keeping the intensity up.

And, taking to Instagram, Ampadu sent a message to the fans as he reflected on the important win.

“Big three points before the break.”

How big a win was this for Leeds?

Even at this early stage, Leeds won’t want to lose much ground on the top two, Leicester and Ipswich, who have set a ridiculous pace after 11 games.

The Yorkshire outfit are currently nine points behind Kieran McKenna’s side, and whilst it’s certainly not something they won’t be able to catch, they won’t want to let that gap widen, especially given the quality of the sides they are trying to chase.

But, in Farke, Leeds have a manager who will not panic, as he has won the Championship twice, and he knows that nothing is decided this early in the season.

Of course, Leeds are in the play-off places, so it’s not like they’re underachieving drastically, but the Whites are a club that will expect to be in the mix for automatic promotion given the quality they have across the pitch.

In hindsight, the slow start was understandable given everything that happened at the club in the summer, and there are signs that Leeds are starting to click into gear.

What next for Leeds?

The international break isn’t really what Leeds need right now, as they would like to continue to build momentum as they try to climb the table and chase down Ipswich and Leicester.

But, it does give Farke the chance to work with the majority of his squad on a daily basis, and it will allow some players to return to full fitness.

Next up, Farke will make a return to Carrow Road when Leeds face Norwich, in what’s sure to be an emotional day for the German. However, he will only be focused on three points for his current employers.