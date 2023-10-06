Highlights Ampadu's decision to join Leeds United was driven by the club's project and ambition to get back to the Premier League.

Joining Leeds was a step down in level for Ampadu, but it could prove to be a smart career move in the long-run.

Ampadu's development and game time under coach Daniel Farke make the move to Leeds a promising opportunity for his career growth.

Ethan Ampadu has opened up on his decision to join Leeds United during the summer transfer window.

The midfielder made the switch to Elland Road from Chelsea on a permanent basis, following a number of loan spells away from the Blues.

Ampadu had spent time at the likes of RB Leipzig, Sheffield United and Spezia before making the move to Leeds.

He signed for a reported fee worth £7 million, plus add-ons, and has immediately cemented himself as a key figure in Daniel Farke’s first team plans.

The Welshman has started in each of the Whites’ 10 first league games of the campaign, with the team aiming to fight for promotion back to the Premier League.

Why did Ethan Ampadu decide to join Leeds United?

Speaking to Sky Bet, Ampadu admitted that the project that Leeds were building under Daniel Farke was very appealing.

The midfielder has claimed that the club’s ambition to get back to the top flight was something he was convinced by.

“The project and the whole idea of getting Leeds back to where they belong [the Premier League],” said Ampadu.

“I could sit here and talk to you about what Leeds have done in the past, but everyone is aware of that.

“The size of the club, the project, and after speaking with the boss [Farke] for the first time and his ideas around me and how I can play – all of this put together helped me decide [to join Leeds].”

Leeds had a rocky start to life back in the Championship, with Farke’s team taking a few games to adjust to everything new about this season.

The squad oversaw significant changes over the summer, so it came as no surprise to see the players take a few games to adapt to their new teammates, as well as Farke’s methods as the new manager.

Ampadu has solidified his position as a key starting midfielder in the German’s squad, playing every league minute possible so far this season.

Ampadu spent the last two campaigns plying his trade in Italian football, with Venezia and Spezia.

He made the decision to take the step down to the second tier of English football over the summer, but it is clear that his aim is to compete in the Premier League once again.

The 22-year-old’s previous experience in the top flight includes a season on loan with the Blades, where he made 25 appearances for the team as they finished 20th in the table.

Next up for Leeds is a clash with Bristol City on Saturday.

Did Ethan Ampadu make the right decision to join Leeds United?

Ampadu is a key midfielder in a team with the ambition to gain Premier League promotion.

The step down in level was an interesting decision, but it could work out wonderfully for his career in the long-run.

He is improving under Farke, and learning a lot from an impressive coach, while also receiving significant game time.

If he can help Leeds gain promotion this season, then the move to Elland Road will have proven a very smart career move for Ampadu.