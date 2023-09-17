Highlights Leeds United's impressive 3-0 win against Millwall moved them into the top-half of the Championship, bringing relief after a hectic summer.

The team's strong collective performance and solid defense limited Millwall's chances, while the attacking quartet stood out.

Ethan Ampadu's physicality and ball skills in defensive midfield played a key role in the victory, earning him praise and making the game an enjoyable Sunday afternoon.

Ethan Ampadu revealed his delight on social media as Leeds United moved into the top-half of the Championship with an impressive 3-0 win at Millwall.

Leeds United prove too good for Millwall

It has been a hectic summer for the Whites, who were the subject of a takeover, whilst Daniel Farke was named as the head coach. As well as that, it seemed as though every player in the squad was linked with a move away at some point in the window, with a high turnover of players in the group, which was to be expected following relegation.

So, it was a huge relief for all when the transfer deadline passed, and the focus is now on climbing the table.

And, Leeds did just that against the Lions, as they produced an excellent performance to leave The Den with maximum points.

Joel Piroe scored the first, finishing off a slick move that saw Georginio Rutter register a fine assist, and the ex-Swansea man got the second from close range after another fast break.

Rutter would then seal the points with a well-taken left-footed finish, which capped off what was a great afternoon for Leeds, who had struggled at The Den in their recent history.

What did Ethan Ampadu say after the game?

Whilst the attackers understandably got the praise due to the margin of victory, Leeds were rarely troubled, with Ampadu once again starring in defensive midfield.

The Welsh international has quickly established himself as a key player for Farke, and he was at his best against Millwall, with his physicality ensuring they won the midfield battle, and he used the ball well when in possession.

Ampadu was clearly pleased with how the game went as well, as he took to social media after to deliver a three-word verdict that simply stated ‘enjoyable Sunday afternoon’.

What did that win mean for Leeds?

As mentioned, in terms of the table, Leeds moved up to tenth, meaning they are two points away from the play-off places, and six behind the top two, at this very early stage.

Yet, the win over Millwall felt more than just three points for many reasons for Leeds.

Firstly, they hadn’t won at The Den for over a decade, but they coped well with the atmosphere and didn’t let it impact their rhythm, which it has done in the past.

More importantly, it was a good collective performance. The defence, including the impressive Joe Rodon, were solid and limited Millwall to little, with Archie Gray and Ampadu continuing their strong partnership in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, the attacking quartet looks so good on paper, and that proved to be the case, with Rutter and Piroe standing out, as they develop an understanding.

What next for Leeds?

It feels as though the season has now really started for Leeds, and they will now look to build momentum over the coming weeks, and to close that gap on the top two.

They are back in action on Wednesday night, when they make the trip to take on Hull City.