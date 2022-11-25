Estupinan = 8/10: Rating all of Hull City’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

Hull City have had a really disappointing first half of the season, there’s no getting away from it.

The club are onto their second permanent manager already, and currently sit 20th in the Championship with the World Cup break upon us.

Indeed, that comes despite a whopping 16 new arrivals at the club this summer.

It was always going to take time for so many additions to gel, but, how have they each got on this season?

Below, we’ve attempted to rate each addition out of 10 so far. For reference, 10/10 is the perfect signing, 1/10 is an absolute disaster, and 5/10 is about average.

Ratings detailed

Oscar Estupinan – 8/10

Given the fine goalscoring form he showed during that purple patch earlier this season, Estupinan gets a very good rating here.

Those goals helped earn some valuable points for Hull given the current position they find themselves in, and without them, they may be even lower in the table.

Just one goal behind the division’s top scorers, it is hard to be crtical of Estupinian.

However, he only has one goal in his last 13 appearances, and he really needs to address that issue very soon.

Dogukan Sinik – 3/10

With Hull forking out a decent fee for Sinik, it’s been a tough start to life at the MKM Stadium for the Turkish international.

That wasn’t helped by a knee injury which saw him miss the opening two months of the season, though, so it’s hard to be overly critical.

He may well shine going forwards, but so far, hasn’t featured anywhere near enough to justify the money spent on him in the summer.

Ozan Tufan – 6/10

Featuring prominently early on in the season, Ozan Tufan was looking like he was a good pick up for the Tigers.

But, as the season progressed, more and more doubts have been cast over the midfielder.

Indeed, prior to the international break, he even lose his place in the starting XI, starting just one of Hull’s last seven matches before the World Cup pause.

He has the ability to do better and be more consistent.

Cyrus Christie – 7/10

Picked up on a free transfer, Christie has offered great value for money so far at Hull City.

He quickly established himself a starter at the MKM Stadium following his arrival, which has kept skipper Lewie Coyle out of the side for the most part.

With two goals to his name, Hull will hope he can keep contributing in an attacking sense, too.

Jean Michael Seri – 5.5/10

When Seri joined Hull this summer it was one of those signings that make the rest of the division look and take notice.

But, it hasn’t been plain sailing for the midfielder so far at the MKM Stadium.

That was partly due to an early injury halting his progress, though.

He could have a much improved second half of the season.

Other summer arrivals

With Hull City having made so many summer additions, here are their remaining summer arrivals rated in slightly less detail.

Adama Traore – 2/10

Perhaps harsh, but given the Mali international is yet to feature at all for the club due to injury, so far, this is the rating that has to be given.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh – 4/10

Injury struck before he could really get going. Has plenty to offer when he returns but so far hasn’t had the opportunity to show it.

Benjamin Tetteh – 4/10

Another player struck by injury. Zero goals in eight starts at the beginning of the season beforehand, though.

Tobias Figueiredo 5/10

Played regularly but has been questionable defensively at times. Will hope to look more settled in the second half of the season.

Thimothee Lo-Tutala – 5/10

Young goalkeeper yet to feature for the club. But, wasn’t signed to do so. So this one goes down as average.

Vaughn Covil – 4.5/10

Some bright showings before injury once again struck. Long term absence so likely won’t get the chance to show much more of what he can do this season.

Ryan Woods – 6/10

Began to form a decent partnership with Seri before the World Cup break. Will hope to continue that when action resumes.

Dimitrios Pelkas – 5/10

Shown flashes of quality but far too inconsistent. Must do better moving forwards.

Harvey Vale 3/10

Just one Championship appearance to his name before getting injured away with England’s youth sides. Could be a huge player for Hull in the second half of the season if his reputation is anything to go by.

Xavier Simons – 2/10

Like Vale, has made just one Championship performance. Wouldn’t be a surprise to see him return to Chelsea and have his loan cut short.

Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand – 3/10

Another harsh rating, but given he is yet to feature, he gets a 3/10. Has potential to be a big player when fit for the Tigers.