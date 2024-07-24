It recently emerged that Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan is set to remain at the Kassam Stadium this summer, despite being linked with moves to West Brom and Blackburn Rovers.

Football Insider have reported that the 28-year-old has agreed fresh terms with Des Buckingham's side, and he's set to sign a new deal with the Yellows, after seeing his previous contract expire in the summer of 2025.

While this is a huge boost for Oxford United, having recently won promotion to the Championship, it's a blow for both West Brom and Blackburn, but particularly the Baggies, who are set to see Okay Yokuslu depart this summer with the Turkish international set for a move back to his homeland with Trabzonspor.

Related West Brom player set to snub Hull City transfer for overseas move West Brom midfielder Okay Yokuslu looks set for a return to Turkey this summer.

It's been a relatively quiet summer for West Brom so far, with just Ousmane Diakite, Torbjorn Heggem and Joe Wildsmith joining the club, and missing out on Brannagan is a blow with the season less than three weeks away.

Carlton Palmer shares West Brom transfer concern

Former West Brom and England midfielder Carlton Palmer admits West Brom have made a slow start to their summer business and that missing out on Brannigan is a worry given Yokuslu's exit looking imminent.

However, he believes that with Carlos Corberan at the helm, the Baggies will be more than okay this coming season with a few additions.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Newly-promoted Championship side Oxford United have agreed a new long-term deal with midfielder Cameron Brannagan amid interest from West Brom and Blackburn Rovers.

“The 28-year-old proved to be a key player for Des Buckingham’s side and helped them clinch promotion via the play-offs.

“Despite being used in midfield, Brannagan finished with 12 goals in 43 league matches and is now drawing interest from fellow Championship clubs.

“Both the Baggies and Rovers were plotting moves for the 28-year-old, but Oxford have taken steps to fend off the interest and have agreed a new long-term deal to keep him beyond his initial scheduled stay of next summer.

“Oxford United will be looking for him to play a key role in the Championship next season, and it’s been a very slow summer for the Baggies this season, and it’s a worry as they need to strengthen in midfield with speculation that Okay Yokuslu is about to leave the football club.

“Obviously, we know that West Brom haven’t got an awful lot of money to spend, and we know that they’re overseeing the revamp of their training ground, so it’s been a slow start.

“They’ll be keen to do some business before the season starts, but the most important thing was to keep the out of contract players at the club, and they’re well on their way to doing that.

“If they keep a strong squad, and if they’re able to add a few, then they’ll be there or thereabouts with the manager that they’ve got.”

Keeping Cameron Brannagan at the club is a huge boost for Oxford United

Missing out on Brannagan's signing is a blow for both West Brom and Blackburn, but it's a huge boost for Oxford United ahead of their Championship return.

Losing a player of Brannagan's experience and quality would have been a huge blow to Des Buckingham, and keeping him at the Kassam Stadium is as important as any new signing this summer.

Since joining the Yellows in January 2018, Brannagan has cemented himself as one of their star players, and he deserves to be playing Championship football this season.

Cameron Brannagan's 2023/24 League One season - Fotmob Appearances 43 Minutes played 3,661 Goals 12 Assists 9 Pass accuracy 83.8% Chances created 88 Dribble success 73.0% Touches 2,961 Tackles won 60.5% Duels won 58.4%

Despite being a central midfielder, the 28-year-old scored 12 times for Oxford in 43 League One games last season, which took his tally to 54 goals in 290 appearances at the Kassam Stadium.

The 2024/25 season will be the former Liverpool man's first taste of Championship football, but he's been more than capable of playing at this level for a number of seasons now.

Everyone at the club will be delighted that it appears that he will be an Oxford player in the Championship. West Brom and Blackburn's loss is certainly their gain.