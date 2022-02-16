“Especially with Steve Cooper being here” – Sam Surridge speaks out on transfer from Stoke to Nottingham Forest

Sam Surridge has revealed that he hasn’t moved to Nottingham Forest just to be an option off the bench.

Surridge arrived at the City Ground following a hectic January transfer deadline day.

The move was only confirmed with 15 minutes remaining in the window.

Surridge had only moved to Stoke City in the Summer, and the club had high hopes he could be the 20-goals a season striker the team needed.

But he only managed two goals from six league starts as he found game time hard to come by with the Potters.

Surridge has now opened up on his exit from the club, admitting he jumped at the chance to sign for a club like Forest, and to play under a manager like Steve Cooper.

“It was a long day. I wasn’t sure whether I was coming to Forest on the day still,” said Surridge, via Nottinghamshire Live.

“But as soon as I heard from my agent that Forest had put a bid in, it was one that I didn’t want to turn down – especially with Steve Cooper being here.

“I wanted to get here, and I wanted to play under him. I wanted to come in and just help the team in any way I can. I think, so far, I’ve done that.

“For myself, it’s more trying to get the goals, get the starts and have a positive end to the season, then kick on again next season.

“The lads have been great since Steve Cooper has been here anyway, so it’s almost just helping out where I can.

“I haven’t come here to be a sub, I want to be a starter. But at the moment, if my job is coming on and helping the team, then that’s what I’ll do.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Nottingham Forest signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Radoslaw Majewski Legia Warsaw Polonia Warsaw Lech Poznań Spartak Moscow

So far Surridge has only appeared twice for Forest in the Championship, both times coming off the bench.

Forest will be hoping he will get off the mark with the club soon as they challenge for a play-off place.

Cooper’s side are currently seventh in the table, two points adrift of a top six finish.

Up next for the Reds is a trip to face automatic promotion chasing Bournemouth on February 18.

The Verdict

The less said about Surridge’s time at Stoke the better, with the forward wasting no time in getting out of the club.

The 23-year old will be hoping to receive more game time as the season goes on, but it makes sense that Cooper hasn’t thrown him straight into the team.

He will surely get his chances to prove himself, but he is facing stiff competition for starts with the likes of Lewis Grabban, Keinan Davis and Brennan Johnson.

If he can bag a few goals that help Forest achieve a play-off berth then he will have already proven worth his value.