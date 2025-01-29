This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

West Brom forward Grady Diangana has reportedly turned down a contract offer from his current club, with his existing deal due to run out this summer.

That’s according to a report from Africafoot, who revealed the 26-year-old has turned down the Baggies’ offer of a three-year contract.

The same report suggests that the player could join La Liga side Celta Vigo — with him being in the last six months of his contract meaning he is now able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs — but the Midlands club are demanding €3million to let him go in this window.

We asked our West Brom Fan Pundit, Callum, for his view on whether the time is right to cash in on the DR Congo international.

West Brom told to hold firm in Grady Diangana approaches

Speaking to Football League World, Callum said: “It may seem to come across a bit short-sighted here, but personally, I'd rather keep Grady Diangana rather than selling him for €3million because personally, I think if Albion have a strong end to the season, then Grady Diangana will be a big part of that.

“And especially for that sum as well, I don't think Albion will be able to replace the ability, as we saw against Portsmouth, that Grady Diangana is able to bring to the team.

“So, personally, I'd love to keep hold of him until the end of a season because there was probably an expectation amongst the fan base but this probably would be Diangana's last season at the club with his contracts expiring.

“So I think if he can stay fit and perform even just half as well as he did against Portsmouth then, Tony Mowbray will no doubt be able to get the best out of him for the remainder of his time here.

“And who knows, maybe if he sees that Albion are performing well under Mowbray, maybe he could potentially change his mind before the end of the year.”

Missing out on the windfall may bring a greater prize for West Brom

While Callum’s suggestion may seem short-sighted on first viewing, it does carry a lot of merit.

West Brom are currently fifth, just inside the play-off places by two points — in a similar position to last season— now is not the time to be losing one of your more attacking players.

It’s not been one of the most electric seasons from Diangana, but his game against Portsmouth, where he got two goals and two assists, shows what he can do on his day.

Diangana for West Brom so far this season, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 8 (12) Goals 4 Assists 2 Tackles per 90 1.1 Dribbles per 90 1 Key passes per 90 0.5

The differences between the teams at the top of the Championship could be marginal this season, and West Brom would have little time to find a replacement this late in the window.

If Mowbray can get the most out of Diangana, and the Baggies find themselves a way to promotion in the second half of the season with his help, then he’ll have helped bring much more than €3million into the club by the time he departs.

Whether his head has been turned by Celta Vigo, which could impact his performances for West Brom, will be a matter for Mowbray and his team to decide, but if he’s willing and happy to see out his contract, it may just be worth the gamble.