Highlights Erol Bulut's new deal at Cardiff City brings much-needed stability to the club after months of uncertainty.

Despite a mid-table finish, Bulut's coaching led the team to progress, especially under last season's transfer embargo.

With Bulut's future secured, Cardiff can now focus on planning for the upcoming season and strengthening the squad.

Erol Bulut is set to sign a new deal at Cardiff City, putting an end to the uncertainty over his future at the club, according to Wales Online.

Bulut signed a one-year deal when he arrived in the Welsh capital last summer, but after weeks of uncertainty, the Bluebirds have finally thrashed out a new deal with the former Fenerbahçe boss.

It's been exactly a month since Cardiff played their last game of the season, a 5-2 thrashing away to Rotherham United, and patience has been wearing thin amongst supporters, with time running out to make a decision.

However, the news that Bulut will remain at the club is a boost to Cardiff and gives them some much-needed stability.

Erol Bulut deserves a new deal at Cardiff City

It was a solid first season in charge for Erol Bulut all things considered, leading the Bluebirds to 12th place in the Championship table.

Whilst that may not sound particularly impressive, it must be remembered that Cardiff finished 21st the previous season, five points above the relegation zone, and would have actually been relegated had it not been for Reading's points deduction.

Championship Table 2023/24 Position Club P GD Pts 10th Preston 46 -11 63 11th Bristol City 46 2 62 12th Cardiff City 46 -17 62 13th Millwall 46 -10 59 14th Swansea City 46 -6 57

A mid-table finish, where Cardiff were never in any danger of being relegated, shows that they've made progress under Bulut, and that alone warrants a new deal.

Cardiff were also under a transfer embargo last summer, which meant they couldn't pay fees for players, but Bulut still managed to make some impressive signings, bringing Aaron Ramsey back to the Cardiff City Stadium, along with signing Greek internationals Manolis Siopis and Dimitrios Goutas from the Turkish Süper Lig.

With no embargo this summer, fans should be excited to see what Bulut can do, and he'll be looking to use his connections to the European markets yet again.

Having led Cardiff to a mid-table finish despite a transfer embargo, it would be silly of Cardiff not to extend Bulut's contract, especially when you consider their high turn over of managers in recent seasons.

The Turkish manager deserves a contract extension, and Cardiff will be expected to kick on this season.

Cardiff City can now start planning for the future

With Cardiff City set to finally have clarity over Erol Bulut's future, it will allow them to start planning for the season ahead and the transfer market.

Journalist Paul Abbandonato reported on X that Bulut will have a new coaching team to work with this coming season, and that the club have plans to sign a number of players, including a 9, an 8 and a winger.

Over the past month, when Bulut's future has been in the air, it's been hard for Cardiff to make plans for the future with uncertainty over who their manager would be this summer, but with that seemingly sorted, Cardiff can start making plans to strengthen their squad.

Related Kion Etete leaves: 4 players Cardiff City should loan out this summer FLW takes a look at the players Cardiff City could decide to send out on loan this summer

A mid-table finish was seen as acceptable given the context to their season, but owner Vincent Tan will be expecting the Bluebirds to move up the Championship table during the 2024/25 season, particularly if Bulut is backed in the transfer window.

Cardiff City supporters have desperately been waiting for news on Bulut's future all summer, and with that sorted, they can finally look forward to the season ahead.