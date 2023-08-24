Highlights Cardiff City may still add one or two more players to their squad before the transfer window closes in January for a strong Championship campaign.

Kieffer Moore, currently at AFC Bournemouth, could potentially return to Cardiff City on a loan deal.

Moore has had limited playing time at Bournemouth and a move to Cardiff could benefit both parties, with Cardiff needing a presence upfront.

The summer transfer window is closing in on its final few days before it shuts until January, and Cardiff City may be looking to still add one or two more players to their squad.

The Bluebirds have so far added eight new players to the team in this transfer window, with all of them either being free transfers or loan deals.

That theme may continue as the club looks to add to their squad as they hope to have a strong 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Cardiff are yet to win in the league but did pick up an impressive point away to Leeds United on the opening weekend that should have been all three.

Erol Bulut will be keen to further strengthen while he can, and speaking ahead of their game against Sheffield Wednesday, he was asked about striker Keiffer Moore and him possibly joining Cardiff in this transfer window, a link he didn’t shut down.

What is the latest on Kieffer Moore’s situation at AFC Bournemouth?

The 31-year-old left the Bluebirds in January of last year to sign for the Cherries as they were bidding for promotion out of the Championship.

Moore played a part in their success, scoring the goal that sealed their return to the top flight.

However, there hasn’t been much else to shout about for the Welsh international, as he's really been used as an impact sub during his time on the South Coast.

Moore played 27 times in the Premier League last season, but he only started 12 of those games, and that has continued into the new season.

Moore's two appearances in the league this season have come from the bench, and with him being a part of the Wales national team, he will want to be playing more minutes.

It was revealed by WalesOnline in July that Cardiff had an interest in re-signing Moore on a loan deal. That interest is believed to still be there, but it seems the Bluebirds may have to wait until nearer the deadline before there is possible movement.

Moore had a very decent spell in his time at Cardiff. He netted 25 times in 66 games as he was a focal point of the club’s attack.

What has Erol Bulut said about a possible Kieffer Moore signing?

According to WalesOnline, Cardiff do still hold an interest in Moore, but he will only be allowed to leave should the Cherries add to their frontline before the deadline on September 1st.

Speaking ahead of their game against Sheffield Wednesday, Bulut was asked about the Welsh international.

He told WalesOnline: “You know better than me, in England, on the last day many transfers go through… maybe we can catch one of them! We will see.

"We will try really hard to get players. But in the end, it’s not easy because of our punishment. We tried really hard to get players we have early - that’s why we got some of these transfers. Maybe we were two weeks late in the market.

"We have reacted quickly from the start to get eight transfers. Now everything has to come together to get some points."

Will Kieffer Moore leave AFC Bournemouth?

It seems a lot of whether Moore leaves the Cherries in this transfer window depends on whether they add to their options in the final third.

But regardless, Moore should be looking to move on from Bournemouth, even if that is for a season.

The forward has struggled to feature on a regular basis, and the opportunity to return to Cardiff may be what he needs. He looked settled at the club and was a big asset for them, and considering they probably need a presence at the top end of the pitch, there may not be any better options than Moore at this current time.