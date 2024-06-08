Cardiff City's attackers seriously struggled in front of goal during the 2023/24 Championship season.

Despite coming 12th in the final table, the Bluebirds finished 16th in the overall second-tier scoring charts and relied on goals from across their squad, with 18 different players netted league goals throughout the campaign.

Erol Bulut has Callum Robinson, Yakou Meite and Kion Etete as his main in-contract centre-forward options for next season (although Robinson has featured more often than not in the number 10 role under Bulut), but none impressed last season as they netted a combined seven goals in the league.

That poor record means Bulut is likely to be in the market for a striker, as he was when bringing in Meite, Ike Ugbo and Karlan Grant on loan last summer, but the answer to his striker issues could be an existing player that is set to return to the club.

Isaak Davies has been on the Bluebirds' books since 2008 and made his professional debut in October 2021, playing a peripheral role in the squad until last summer, when he joined Cardiff's sister club K.V. Kortrijk on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The former-Wales U21 international seriously impressed in his nine-month Jupiler Pro League spell; so much so that he must have forced himself back into Bulut's plans for next season in the Championship.

Isaak Davies has revitalised himself at Kortrijk

After four goals and three assists in 42 appearances across two seasons as he first became a regular in the Cardiff squad, it would have been understandable if there were initial reservations over Davies' loan move to the Belgian top-flight as he got to grips with playing in a new environment.

Any concerns would have been banished within minutes of his first start for De Kerels though, as he won a penalty that was soon overturned by VAR, but then netted a wonderful solo goal (2:20 into the YouTube video above) to give his team the lead against Standard Liege.

He went on to net seven more goals in 26 games in the regular Pro League season, with winners against Cercle Brugge, Club Brugge, Charleroi and Anderlecht earning him the 'King of Kortrijk' title from the De Kerels fans, who took him in as their own.

Davies played his part in the relegation play-offs too, netting four times in eight games as they stayed in the top-flight after beating Challenger Pro League side SK Lommel over two legs.

In a February interview with the BBC, Davies highlighted how important the move away from Cardiff had been for his development.

He said: "It's not easy moving to a different country but I think it's worth it, I've been playing regular football which I need to be at this age,

"Coming away was the best thing I could have done. I feel I'm just going to benefit from it, I just want to be playing football.

"Training isn't enough, I'm gaining so much experience out here."

Isaak Davies' 2023/24 Kortrijk statistics Games 34 Goals 12 Carries into final third per 90 1.30 Successful take-ons per 90 0.78 Shots on target % 61.3% League only, stats as per transfermarkt & fbref

It is clear just how impactful his time in Belgium was to both Kortrijk and Davies himself, and it certainly should have earned him another chance at Cardiff under Bulut next season

Erol Bulut must keep Isaak Davies at Cardiff City for the 2024-25 season

Erol Bulut does not have a wealth of attacking options to select from as he heads into pre-season, but Davies could add the pace and agility needed to become a regular in his side.

Cardiff were flying-high at the start of last season but tailed off in form around November and never really got back to the same heights, thanks in part to their lack of attacking threat, with the likes of Meite, Robinson and Etete unable to score regularly.

The big conundrum that faces the Bluebirds is whether to accept any transfer advances for Davies that come their way - Monaco, Genk, Freiburg and Royal Antwerp have all been linked with a move in recent months, according to The Sun and Football Insider.

It was two years ago that Burnley were trying to sign Davies under Vincent Kompany, with a £2.5 million bid turned down by the Bluebirds, and you can imagine that Craig Bellamy - assistant at the time to the Belgian - had a big say in wanting to bring the attacker to Turf Moor.

The club is in a much better financial position than they were a few years ago though, and Davies still has a year left on his contract, so they do not have to sell and would surely not loan him out again.

Ultimately, Davies has the potential to be a game-changer for Bulut and could even go on to play at a higher level in years to come - it is a must that he stays around at Cardiff for the 2024/25 season and fights for a place in the team.