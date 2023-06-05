After an extensive quest, Erol Bulut has been handed the reins of the Cardiff City dugout, with the club desperate to improve on last season's 21st-placed finish.

The Turkish manager replaces Sabri Lamouchi, who proved able to retain the Bluebirds' Championship status albeit with a largely uninspiring brand of football and a dubious relationship with the decisive hierarchal figures at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Bulut, who held the managerial reins at Istanbul giants Fenerbahce merely two years ago, has penned an initial one-year-deal in south Wales with the option of a two-year extension if undisclosed success specifications are achieved and issued his first public briefing this afternoon.

What has Erol Bulut said about Cardiff transfers?

The cardinal discussion points surrounding the Welsh outfit at the moment heed towards maneuvering in the market and just how that modus operandi will be devised, given the circumstantial conundrum of the current transfer embargo.

As things stand, Cardiff are prohibited from, quite simply, spending money on new arrivals. Instead, they must either negotiate deals for out-of-contract players, or precisely agree loan moves that exclude paying a fee that typically tends to come with the territory.

On paper at least, the combative cocktail of consequential rulings and Cardiff's fortunes especially over the last year does not paint a pretty picture regarding the construction of a squad capable of veering away from the perilous monotony of Championship relegation battles.

However, Bulut's summer scheme has sparked a rare aura of positivity among supporters, with the 48-year-old vowing to cast the net overseas and direct his own rebuild ahead of next season while informing that targets have already been identified.

Speaking to WalesOnline, Bulut explained: "I saw two games, so from there I already thought in my head that I had a system I wanted to play with the team. We have to discuss about that, but already I have in my head the players I want. We need in every department. Offensive department, Cardiff last season scored only 41 goals, second bottom scorers.

"In attacking, we have to invest in my opinion. Also in the midfield, attacking is not only wingers, strikers, No.10. This will start from the back, from the goalkeeper.

"We have some players in our hand (to bring in)," he continued.

"We will have to discuss about that, some players we will have to search and make a start. I think from the club, their contracts are finished, seven of them. We have to see the players in training for the first 10 days to decide if they are players we will keep.

"I think around eight to 10 players can be possible. It will be a mix (of players from Britain and overseas), because the last few years it was British. So, not on the European market. In the European market there are good players, so we will search from them and bring that kind of players in to have that kind of success."

Are Bulut's ambitions realistic?

Bulut's prowess in the transfer market will only serve to amplify the excitement surrounding his appointment, and fans will hope that his pedigree both as a player and as a manager can help the club to bring in some big names and, crucially, elevate up the table.

It is also encouraging to hear the ambitions of recruiting overseas with more consistency. Last season, Cardiff bolstered their fortunes with the acquisitions of Jamilu Collins and Sory Kaba from Paderborn and FC Midtjylland respectively. Although Collins succumbed to a season-ending ACL injury after only a handful of appearances, he had looked very much one of the division's finest full-backs, while Kaba finished as the team's top scorer despite arriving in January as his goals proved central to their survival.

Those two players highlight the promising realm of possibility embroiled within a foreign transfer market, where 'hidden gems' can be snapped up for minimal costs as opposed to the competitive and sometimes extortionate nature of doing business on the mainland.

Cardiff clearly need to do more of this if they are to kick on next season, but so far at least, it seems as though Bulut may be the right man to take on the Herculean job of rebuilding the squad.