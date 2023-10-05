Highlights Key Takeaways:

Cardiff City's Aaron Ramsey will be out for at least two months with a knee injury, impacting both club and country.

Ramsey's absence is a blow for Cardiff as he is a key part of the team, offering both quality and leadership on the pitch.

Despite Ramsey's absence, Cardiff has been performing well and will aim to continue their winning streak, starting with the upcoming match against Watford.

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut has confirmed that Aaron Ramsey is set to miss at least two months with a knee injury.

Aaron Ramsey injury setback revealed

The Wales international has not played for the Bluebirds since the derby win over Swansea City, where he scored a late penalty to seal the points.

However, it had been hoped that the 32-year-old would be close to making a return, with his absence also impacting his country, who have three crucial Euro 2024 Qualifiers coming up over the next six weeks or so.

Whilst Rob Page knew Ramsey was not likely to be involved next week, he had hoped to have his talisman back for the November international break.

But, in a fresh update, Cardiff chief Bulut told Wales Online that the problem is worse than they initially thought, meaning he is now unlikely to return before December, although that could be extended if Ramsey requires surgery to solve the issue.

“Today I will tell you a little bit more about injuries. Aaron, we were talking about how many weeks he would be out, we were waiting also. But hopefully without surgery, he will be out at least eight to 10 weeks. If he does get surgery, it will be up to 12 weeks. If something happens in these weeks, it will add 12 weeks.

“You could see, when he was on the field, he was great. He linked the game. We will miss him. But also, we have to manage with the players we have to continue to get wins.”

How big a blow is this for Cardiff?

Firstly, you have huge sympathy for Ramsey, as he has had terrible luck with injuries over the years, and this will be very frustrating for him, as he is going to miss some crucial games for both club and country over the next few months.

Of course, it’s not what Cardiff need either, as Ramsey is a key part of this team, as Bulut recognises.

As well as bringing quality to the team, he is also an experienced figure, and that leadership on the pitch will be missed. So, it’s a real shame for Cardiff, given the fact they had been on a very good run until the loss to Middlesbrough in the week.

But, it should be noted that the Bluebirds have won three of the last four league games without Ramsey, so they are by no means a one-man team. Therefore, Bulut and the group will have confidence that they can continue to impress.

What next for Cardiff?

Struggling Watford are next up for the Bluebirds, but they are a side that can cause problems despite their lowly position, so Bulut won’t let his side lose focus.

Cardiff are flying at home, with four wins on the bounce, so they will fancy their chances on their own patch against anyone in the Championship right now.

There was more bad news on the injury front though, as Callum O’Dowda set for a lengthy spell out, whilst Kion Etete and Yakou Meite are also missing, so the squad is getting tested.

With that in mind, the international break is coming at the right time, but Bulut will be desperate for his Cardiff side to go into it with three points.