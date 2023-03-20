They left it late, but Sheffield United managed to secure a spot in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday afternoon when they came from behind to defeat Championship promotion rivals Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane.

It was two weeks ago where a sole Harry Pickering strike saw Rovers pick up all three points at Ewood Park in league action, but the Blades exacted revenge on their own turf.

Going into the last 10 minutes of normal time, Paul Heckingbottom's side were 2-1 down and on course for a cup exit, which would have seen Blackburn play at the new Wembley Stadium for the very first time.

However, Oli McBurnie's 81st minute equaliser was followed by a stunning Tommy Doyle strike from range in stoppage time to break Blackburn hearts and put United into the hat for a trip to London next month.

Their next task was always going to be a tough one, but they perhaps landed the toughest of them all when they were pulled out to face Premier League champions Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's men coasted past runaway Championship leaders Burnley 6-0 on Saturday night and a potential derby against Manchester United in the final is still possible, but first they will have to dispose of the Blades, and their talisman Erling Haaland will come up against a familiar figure in the form of Sander Berge.

Haaland and Berge are international team-mates with Norway with 55 caps between them and the former showed appreciation for the latter on Instagram following United advancing into the semi-finals.

The Verdict

It is good to see Haaland showing support for an international team-mate, but they will turn into enemies for one day next month at Wembley.

Man City perhaps aren't the club that United wanted in the semi-finals for more than one reason - not only will their loan stars James McAtee and Tommy Doyle not be able to play, they will also have to come up against an absolute machine of a striker in the form of Haaland.

John Egan, Anel Ahmedhodzic and co are going to have to be at the top of their game to try and contain the powerful Scandinavian, and it could prove to be an impossible task at the end of the day.

Haaland has already taken out one Championship high-flyer pretty much single-handedly, and now his aim is to do the same to the Blades and his good friend Berge.