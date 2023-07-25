Wrexham AFC continue their pre-season tour of the USA with a game against Manchester United in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Red Dragons are preparing for their long-awaited return to the EFL; they get their campaign underway on the 5th of August with a home tie against MK Dons.

In preparation for that, Wrexham have gone on a pre-season tour to the United States of America, partly because of their famous Hollywood owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The League Two side has already played a big Premier League side in the form of Chelsea, a game they lost 5-0. But Wrexham claimed their first win in the USA over the weekend, as they beat the LA Galaxy II 4-0.

Ahead of their third game on their tour, Manchester United's boss has been speaking about his side facing Wrexham and seeing it as a "great experience" for his players.

What did Erik ten Hag say about Wrexham AFC?

Man United are expected to field a relatively young side to face the League Two outfit, with the club’s more senior, experienced players flying on ahead to Houston in preparation for their game against Real Madrid on Thursday.

But, even with it just being for the younger players of the squad, ten Hag has decided to stick around for the game and give a helping hand to Travis Binnion, who is in charge of the under-23s.

Speaking ahead of the game against Wrexham, the Dutchman has talked up this game between the two sides.

He said, via The Mirror: “For the academy players, it's a great experience, a huge game, against really good opposition.

“It's very good for their education, they have to deal with the pressure, the stadium is sold out, so the players are looking forward to it, so I'm really happy we can do that. It's a great opportunity.”

How are Wrexham looking ahead of the new season?

Wrexham are preparing for League Two football rather nicely; they have used their pre-season games so far as a chance to give all their players valuable minutes.

Surprisingly, the club hasn’t been as busy as many fans would have expected, with the only fresh arrival being defender Will Boyle from Huddersfield Town.

Other than that, the club has been fairly quiet in the market so far, despite being linked with a host of different players.

Their game against LA Galaxy II saw Boyle make his debut for the club, and it also saw Andy Cannon, Elliott Lee, Anthony Forde, and Paul Mullin get on the scoresheet.

Wrexham will be hoping Mullin can have just as big of an impact in League Two this season as he did at National League level, with him returning to League Two for the first time since leaving Cambridge United.

The friendly against Man United on Wednesday will allow this team to test themselves against one of the biggest football teams in the world.

Even if Man United are playing younger players, it is a chance to show what they are capable of on a big stage, playing against some of the brightest prospects in the Premier League.