Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has hinted that his side could potentially make a further swoop for Burnley forward and current United loanee Wout Weghorst this summer, speaking to 90min.

The 30-year-old, who joined the Clarets back in January 2022, spent less than six months at Turf Moor before sealing a loan switch to Besiktas, with the player seemingly not someone Vincent Kompany was too desperate to retain.

And after shining at the World Cup with the Netherlands, scoring twice in a last-eight clash against eventual winners Argentina and also performing well at a domestic level in Turkey, he made a temporary move to Manchester United for the remainder of the campaign.

How has Wout Weghorst got on at Manchester United?

This signing was seen as underwhelming by some United supporters at the time of his arrival and he may not have done enough to satisfy his doubters just yet.

Scoring just twice in 18 appearances for United and registering two assists, he hasn't been a goalscoring machine but did well in the EFL Cup final against Newcastle United in February and played a part in guiding them to that trophy win.

For that alone, many of the Premier League outfit's supporters will respect him because the Red Devils haven't exactly won a huge amount of silverware in recent years.

What did Erik ten Hag say about Wout Weghorst's future?

Ten Hag is clearly someone who values Weghorst not just for his goalscoring contributions - but also for what he does off the ball with the player being an important part of his plans.

The forward is set to return to Turf Moor in the summer and with Michael Obafemi's loan spell ending and Ashley Barnes' contract coming to an end, he could potentially be part of Kompany's plans for next term.

The Belgian could potentially decide to take another look at him in pre-season, though there's a chance the Red Devils could be keeping a close eye on him as their manager potentially weighs up whether to try and negotiate another move for him.

Asked whether Weghorst could be a part of his long-term plans, ten Hag said to 90min: "Of course. I think he is doing a lot of elements of football really well.

"Wout is doing a really good job for us. He is the leader of the process in pressing, he starts the press and is very good in backward pressing. He is also taking up (good) positions and in his link-up play he's doing really well.

"He is making good movements, making space for others, so he's also good in set-plays. He is really contributing to this team. I think after Christmas we have played 25 games and we lost two - and Weghorst played almost all of the games so he is really part of the success."

What should Burnley's stance be?

It will be interesting to see what happens because the player could potentially be open to staying at Turf Moor considering his side are likely to be promoted in the coming weeks.

However, if United want him, it would be difficult to see him wanting to remain in Lancashire because he could win a lot of silverware with the Red Devils in the next few years if the two sides can agree a permanent move.

He hasn't been the most prolific goalscorer during his time at Old Trafford though and that could persuade Kompany to cash in on him, with the Clarets showing last summer that they are open to play sales.

Weghorst's sale could generate quite a bit of money for the current Championship league leaders considering his contract at Turf Moor doesn't expire until the summer of 2025.

That money could be used to sign some new players ahead of their first campaign back in the top flight, with Kompany's men all but promoted following this weekend's set of results.