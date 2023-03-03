Erik ten Hag offers firm response to Man United, Burnley summer transfer question

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has suggested it is “much too quick, much too soon” to talk about a permanent deal for Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst.

The Dutchman emerged as a surprise January signing for the Red Devils – with the Championship club recalling him from Besiktas before sending him to Old Trafford – and has quickly become a mainstay in the side.

Weghorst has featured in all 13 of United’s games since joining the club – bagging a goal and three assists – and quickly earning the trust of ten Hag.

He is due to return to Burnley at the end of the season and has a contract there that runs until the summer of 2025 but it feels as though he may be on the move in the upcoming window.

Weghorst helped United come from behind to beat West Ham United and book their place in the quarter-final of the FA Cup on Wednesday evening.

Ten Hag was pressed on whether the Old Trafford outfit would look to make deals for the Dutch striker and Bayern Munich loanee Marcel Sabitzer permanent after the midweek game.

He told Manchester Evening News: “I think it’s much too quick, much too soon to talk about that.

“First, we are in this season. That is where the only focus has to be. No distractions for what is coming next season.

“No, we are in this season and we are in the right positon in this moment. This is the position we want to be because we are competing in three competitions.”

Think you’re a hardcore Burnley fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 How many points did Burnley amass during their title-winning 2015/16 Championship campaign? 86 88 89 93

The Verdict

Ten Hag certainly hasn’t ruled out a permanent move for Weghorst and you do feel as though the x-year-old may be playing his way into the Dutchman’s future plans.

While he’s not been a prolific goalscorer, he has proven a really useful addition for the Red Devils so far.

Burnley will hope he can continue to do that to boost their hopes of recovering some of the sizeable fee they spent on him.

It’s could help fuel Vincent Kompany’s summer spending.