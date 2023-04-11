Amad Diallo’s loan move to Sunderland was a crucial next step at this stage of his career.

The Ivory Coast international had a difficult time at Rangers, appearing just 10 times in the league following his January arrival that season.

This was a significant setback in his development, with the former Atalanta prospect stalling out after his £19 million switch to Old Trafford.

Will Amad Diallo play for Sunderland next season?

But his time at the Stadium of Light has proven quite the success.

Tony Mowbray has found much greater use for the 20-year-old, who has made 32 league appearances in the Championship.

His tally of 11 goals makes him the team’s top scorer this season upon their return to the second division.

Amad has been crucial in keeping Sunderland in the fight for a play-off place coming into the closing stages of the campaign.

Earlier this week the Ivorian warned Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag of his ambition to compete for the club.

In his time away from the Red Devils, Antony has established himself as the starting figure on the right flank, with Bruno Fernandes locking down the number 10 role in the team.

Does Amad Diallo have a future at Man United?

However, the alternative options in the squad are limited, with Wout Weghorst and Facundo Pellistri stepping into these roles at times this season.

That should give Amad the confidence that he can earn a role in Ten Hag’s plans for the next campaign.

The youngster has shown a level of flair and creativity that any squad could use, and his technical prowess will be appreciated by the Dutchman.

The biggest barrier Amad will face will be putting in the work off the ball to play a crucial role in pressing from the front as this will be a key aspect of United’s game plan under Ten Hag going forward.

But this is something that can be worked on through coaching and gaining experience.

A key asset that Amad can bring to the team is that of his left foot.

Having a balance of right and left-footed players will also be key to this United squad, and the current team lacks natural lefties.

Being a more like-for-like alternative to Antony should also give him the advantage over the more naturally right-footed Pellistri.

The Brazilian’s availability has also been an issue this campaign, so it is an area where United will need options for rotation for next season.

With more pressing concerns elsewhere in the squad that needs to be addressed this summer, Amad represents a perfect person to step into the squad after his successful Sunderland loan.