Considering he cost Manchester United the best part of an initial €25 million, there was hope amongst Sunderland fans that Amad Diallo would put a sub-par loan stint at Rangers behind him and find his best form for the Black Cats.

The winger has done that and then some as he has been one of many players who has helped fire the Wearsiders into the Championship play-offs.

The scorer of 13 goals this season in the Championship and three assists added to that tally as well, Diallo will now play part of a two-legged semi-final clash with Luton Town, and he looks set to bow out as a Sunderland player either at Kenilworth Road next week or at Wembley against either Middlesbrough or Coventry City as Erik ten Hag has provided an update on his United future.

What has Erik ten Hag said on Amad Diallo's Manchester United future?

Sunderland fans who hoped that Diallo would perhaps return for one more season regardless of promotion to the Premier League or not - look away now.

"Yes. Of course, we loan such players to make development and make progress to bring them back, that is the aim of the loan," Ten Hag said when quizzed on if he sees Diallo having a future at Old Trafford, per the Manchester Evening News.

"So we are really strong with them, we mentor them, we follow them, we have communication over the season, especially (technical director) Darren Fletcher invests a lot in such processes, the aim is to bring them back but as a better player with experience."

Ten Hag's comments come after the revelation from the MEN last month that the Dutchman was 'open' to giving Diallo a chance next season although nothing is set in stone just yet.

Will Amad Diallo get a chance at Manchester United next season?

With Ten Hag favouring his wingers cutting in onto their stronger foot, there's a case to be made that Diallo should be challenging Antony for a spot in the starting 11 at the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

Yes, the form he has showed for Sunderland is at Championship level, but there is a reason United spent so much money on a teenage prospect from Atalanta and that is because they expected him to come good at some point.

Pre-season will give the Ivorian a perfect chance to stake his claim for a spot as Antony has not exactly blown anyone away, so if Diallo is going to make it at Old Trafford then this coming summer is the time to show it.