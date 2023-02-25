Erik Ten Hag gives negative update on attacker fitness ahead of Man United v Newcastle United in EFL Cup final

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has ruled out Anthony Martial from tomorrow’s EFL Cup final clash with Newcastle United at Wembley.

The two sides head to the national stadium on Sunday afternoon aiming to get the first trophy win under their belts in terms of their current managerial eras.

Erik Ten Hag is eager to try and build the latest dynasty at Manchester United whilst Eddie Howe is, of course, looking to try and kickstart what could be a golden era at Newcastle United given everything is going on with the club right now.

A big game, then, but one player that won’t be involved is Anthony Martial, with Erik Ten Hag ruling him out through injury.

Martial has been missing since playing in the semi-final of this competition against Nottingham Forest, and he’ll play no part in the final.

Speaking via the Old Trafford club’s official website, Ten Hag said simply:

“No, he will not be available.”

The Verdict

Martial has had a few fitness problems during his time at the club and it’s a shame he is going to play no part in the final on Sunday.

He’ll be watching on hoping his team can deliver, though, as they look to win a first major trophy in six years.