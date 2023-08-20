Erik ten Hag has admitted that Brandon Williams is looking for a new club amid interest from Leeds United.

It was reported earlier this month that the Whites are considering a move for the Manchester United defender.

Williams has been unable to make his way into the Dutchman’s plans since his arrival at Old Trafford in the last year.

The 22-year-old has previously spent time out on loan with Norwich City, but did not feature once in the league last season as he remained in Manchester.

The full back’s only appearance came off the bench in an EFL Cup clash, a 2-0 win over Burnley.

There are now under two weeks remaining in the transfer window to complete any deals, as it remains up in the air whether Williams will be able to find a new club.

What has Erik ten Hag said about Brandon Williams’ future?

Ten Hag revealed that Williams is not in his plans for the team while there is still such uncertainty over his future.

The Man United manager claimed that the youngster is searching for a new team before the window closes.

“We need players who are totally with their heads in our team,” said Ten Hag, via the Manchester Evening News.

“And, I wouldn't say [Williams, Donny van de Beek], they are not, but it's also obvious in this moment they are looking for something else.

"But when they are here, they always do their best and they do every training.

“Brandon, Donny, I am pleased with their performance and also pleased with their performance in pre-season, Brandon, Donny, and some more did a very good pre-season."

Leeds have suffered a slow start to the new Championship season, earning just two points from their opening three games.

Daniel Farke’s side have had a busy summer, which has seen plenty of turnover in the first team squad.

It is unlikely that their business for this window is done either, so expect it to be just as busy in the final couple of weeks of the market being open.

The Whites will be aiming to compete for promotion straight back to the Premier League, having suffered relegation from the top flight last season.

Farke has been entrusted with that task, with the German twice having achieved that goal during his time with Norwich.

It remains to be seen whether the Yorkshire club will pursue a deal with the Red Devils for Williams, with the window set to shut on 1 September.

Next up for Leeds is a clash with Ipswich Town on 26 August.

Would Brandon Williams be a good signing for Leeds United?

Williams is capable of playing on either flank, predominantly featuring on the left during his time at Man United.

However, he is a natural right-back given his right-footedness so would be comfortable on the other wing as well.

Luke Ayling has started the season as the primary right-back, but Cody Drameh is waiting in the wings after an impressive loan spell at Luton Town.

New signing Sam Byram has played on the left in the last two league games, so there could be room for Williams to take over that role to allow Byram to go back to his more natural position on the right.