Erik Ten Hag comments on Nick Pope suspension ahead of Manchester United v Newcastle in EFL Cup final

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has offered his thoughts on Nick Pope missing the EFL Cup final this weekend for Newcastle United.

The Red Devils and the Magpies clash at Wembley this weekend as the first piece of major silverware this domestic season is handed out, with both aiming to get the first trophy in their latest managerial eras.

Newcastle will have to win the game without one of their best players, though, with Pope suspended for the game after picking up a straight red card last time out in the Premier League, following a handball out of the area in the defeat to Liverpool.

Indeed, the issue gets worse with Martin Dubravka cup tied – ironically because he played for Manchester United earlier on in the season in the competition, and so it is likely Loris Karius is set for his first competitive game for the club in between the sticks.

A predicament for Newcastle, and one that Erik Ten Hag has commented on.

Speaking via the Old Trafford club’s official website, he said:

“It’s an issue for them [Newcastle] which they have to sort. And of course we know it.

“It’s definitely not an advantage [for them]. But we don’t influence it, they can influence it and the one who is holding [the position] can influence it.

“But of course we have to test it, that’s quite obvious.”

The Verdict

It’s a big game for both sides with them both looking for that first trophy under their current respective managers.

Newcastle are bound to miss Pope, and it is going to be fascinating to see how Karius steps up to the plate and performs after such a long period on the sidelines.